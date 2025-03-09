Local Girl Scout Promotes Healthy Habits Through Children’s Book Donation

PARSIPPANY — Rose Schulman, Head of Children’s Services at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library and Mount Tabor Branch, recently welcomed a generous book donation from Lithra Sankari, a Girl Scout working toward her Girl Scout Gold Award. Lithra is a senior at Parsippany High School.

Standing outside the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library, Lithra Sankari showcases her children’s book on healthy habits.

As part of her outreach initiative, Lithra authored a children’s book focused on healthy habits, aiming to educate young readers about wellness in an engaging way. She has been visiting several elementary schools in Parsippany, using her storybook to illustrate the importance of healthy choices. In addition to conducting educational programs, she has donated copies of her book to school libraries and the Parsippany Library, making it accessible to the entire community.

Lithra Sankari displaying her book, which promotes wellness and healthy choices for young readers.

To extend the impact of her project beyond Parsippany, Lithra has also launched The Healthy Quest, a website where families worldwide can benefit from her work.

The Healthy Quest initiative fosters healthy and sustainable habits in young, impressionable children. With its digitally accessible children’s book—soon to be translated into Spanish and French—the project has already impacted more than 500 children worldwide.

For more information, visit her website and join the journey toward better health for children everywhere!