Monday, March 10, 2025
Local Girl Scout Promotes Healthy Habits Through Children’s Book Donation

Rose Schulman, Head of Children's Services at the Main Library and Mount Tabor Branch Manager, with Lithra Sankari.

PARSIPPANY — Rose Schulman, Head of Children’s Services at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library and Mount Tabor Branch, recently welcomed a generous book donation from Lithra Sankari, a Girl Scout working toward her Girl Scout Gold Award. Lithra is a senior at Parsippany High School.

Standing outside the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library, Lithra Sankari showcases her children’s book on healthy habits.

As part of her outreach initiative, Lithra authored a children’s book focused on healthy habits, aiming to educate young readers about wellness in an engaging way. She has been visiting several elementary schools in Parsippany, using her storybook to illustrate the importance of healthy choices. In addition to conducting educational programs, she has donated copies of her book to school libraries and the Parsippany Library, making it accessible to the entire community.

Lithra Sankari displaying her book, which promotes wellness and healthy choices for young readers.

To extend the impact of her project beyond Parsippany, Lithra has also launched The Healthy Quest, a website where families worldwide can benefit from her work.

The Healthy Quest initiative fosters healthy and sustainable habits in young, impressionable children. With its digitally accessible children’s book—soon to be translated into Spanish and French—the project has already impacted more than 500 children worldwide.

For more information, visit her website and join the journey toward better health for children everywhere!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
