Monday, March 10, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Barberio Attempts to Suppress Primary Challenge at All...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Barberio Attempts to Suppress Primary Challenge at All Costs

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
213

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Reviving the year and a half old Justin Musella speeding ticket incident is just another blatant attempt by Team Barberio to force him out of the Republican mayoral primary in June. The first attempt occurred when Morris County GOP Chair, Laura Ali, who just months ago described Mayor Barberio as “the highest paid and least qualified mayor in Morris County” (Daily Record, Jan. 10, 2025, by William Westhoven), asked Musella to drop out of the primary in the name of party unity and the need to focus on winning the general election. This happened shortly after she unexpectedly switched allegiance from Musella to Barberio. Within days after that failed, the GOP chair tightened the screws by lining up every Republican mayor and county official in Morris County to endorse Mayor Barberio. As a last resort, Team Barberio has turned to digging up dirt from an anonymously acquired police videocam and using what has now become known as lawfare to initiate some ethics investigation against Musella.

Supposedly, Musella used his political influence to avoid getting a speeding ticket. At the time of the incident, Musella said, “I was pushing her (his wife) to go a little fast.” Unless you can read minds, interpreting that statement as a threat or a bribe is an unsubstantiated reach. It may be, as I believe, that he was trying to accept blame for putting his wife into the predicament that she was in.

It is inconceivable that the mayor would devote so much time and effort to depriving the Republican voters of Parsippany of the opportunity to choose the candidate of their choice in a primary. There is a clear difference in ideas between the mayor and the councilman, and the voters deserve to decide whose ideas are better.

Bob Venezia

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship Opportunity for Students of Puerto Rican Descent
Next article
Local Girl Scout Promotes Healthy Habits Through Children’s Book Donation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »