Saturday, March 8, 2025
HomeLocal NewsNational Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship Opportunity for Students of Puerto Rican...
Local News

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship Opportunity for Students of Puerto Rican Descent

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
0
132

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is now accepting applications for its 2025 National Scholarship Program, offering a valuable opportunity for students of Puerto Rican descent to pursue their educational goals. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the program will award 100 scholarships of $2,000 each, totaling $200,000 in financial aid to outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence and community involvement.

Scholarship Eligibility and Requirements

To be considered for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be of Puerto Rican descent.
  • Maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
  • Be between the ages of 17 and 25.
  • Be a high school senior or a full-time college student (freshman through junior year).
  • Be enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college/university.
  • Have a demonstrated history of volunteer work or community service.
  • Participate in an interview with the scholarship selection committee.

Past recipients of the scholarship are eligible to reapply, provided they meet all requirements.

How to Apply

Interested students must complete and submit their applications electronically via the official NPRDP website: www.nprdpinc.org/scholarship

The deadline to submit applications and academic transcripts is Friday, March 14, 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.

Application Package Must Include:

  • A completed application form.
  • An essay.
  • A written biography.
  • Two letters of recommendation (one must be from the organization where the student performs volunteer work).

To ensure timely submission of academic transcripts and recommendations, applicants are advised to request these documents from school administrators well in advance.

A Commitment to Education and Community

The NPRDP Scholarship Program is part of the organization’s mission to empower the Puerto Rican community by supporting students in their pursuit of higher education. By recognizing academic achievement and leadership, the program aims to inspire young Puerto Ricans to excel in their studies and give back to their communities.

For more information and to apply, visit www.nprdpinc.org/scholarship. Don’t miss this opportunity to receive financial assistance and become part of a growing network of successful Puerto Rican scholars!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Barberio’s Political Stunt Backfires as Residents Rally Behind Musella
Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »