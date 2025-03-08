National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship Opportunity for Students of Puerto Rican Descent

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is now accepting applications for its 2025 National Scholarship Program, offering a valuable opportunity for students of Puerto Rican descent to pursue their educational goals. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the program will award 100 scholarships of $2,000 each, totaling $200,000 in financial aid to outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence and community involvement.

Scholarship Eligibility and Requirements

To be considered for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be of Puerto Rican descent .

. Maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher .

. Be between the ages of 17 and 25 .

. Be a high school senior or a full-time college student (freshman through junior year).

or a (freshman through junior year). Be enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college/university .

. Have a demonstrated history of volunteer work or community service .

. Participate in an interview with the scholarship selection committee.

Past recipients of the scholarship are eligible to reapply, provided they meet all requirements.

How to Apply

Interested students must complete and submit their applications electronically via the official NPRDP website: www.nprdpinc.org/scholarship

The deadline to submit applications and academic transcripts is Friday, March 14, 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.

Application Package Must Include:

A completed application form .

. An essay .

. A written biography .

. Two letters of recommendation (one must be from the organization where the student performs volunteer work).

To ensure timely submission of academic transcripts and recommendations, applicants are advised to request these documents from school administrators well in advance.

A Commitment to Education and Community

The NPRDP Scholarship Program is part of the organization’s mission to empower the Puerto Rican community by supporting students in their pursuit of higher education. By recognizing academic achievement and leadership, the program aims to inspire young Puerto Ricans to excel in their studies and give back to their communities.

For more information and to apply, visit www.nprdpinc.org/scholarship. Don’t miss this opportunity to receive financial assistance and become part of a growing network of successful Puerto Rican scholars!