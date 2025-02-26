Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Schedules Special Meeting on Superintendent Search

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education has scheduled a Special Meeting to discuss the Superintendent Search Process on Tuesday, March 25, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in closed session at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road.

According to Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary, no formal action is expected to be taken at this time.

The Superintendent Search Process remains a key focus for the Board as they work toward identifying the next leader for the school district. While discussions will be held in closed session, the Board continues to engage in the process with the best interests of students, staff, and the community in mind.

For updates on future meetings and decisions, residents are encouraged to follow Parsippany Focus.