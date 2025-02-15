Liquid Church Hosted “Night to Shine” Prom for Individuals with Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, proudly hosted Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom experience for individuals with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. On Friday, February 7, 2025, the church welcomed over 700 honored guests and 1,000 dedicated volunteers at two locations—Parsippany and Princeton—at no cost to attendees.

Lead Pastor Tim Lucas shares a special moment with an honored guest and her escort, making memories to last a lifetime at Night to Shine!

“Night to Shine was one of the most meaningful nights of the year for our church family,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “It was more than just a prom—it was a celebration of each individual’s worth, where every guest was honored, cherished, and reminded of God’s unconditional love.”

Councilman Justin Musella, Matty, and Frank DeRienzo, President of Rainbow Lakes Fire Company, celebrated an unforgettable Night to Shine, spreading joy and support for an incredible evening!

Since its inception in 2014, Night to Shine has grown into a global movement, with over 800 churches across all 50 states and more than 60 countries hosting the event on the same evening.

Guests enjoyed VIP treatment at the Beauty Bar, where volunteers helped with hair and makeup touch-ups, making everyone feel like royalty for Night to Shine!

At Liquid Church’s celebration, pre-registered guests enjoyed a VIP experience featuring a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, a Beauty Bar for hair and makeup, shoe-shining stations, karaoke, a gourmet dinner, exciting games, and plenty of dancing. Each guest was paired with a personal “buddy” to ensure they felt like royalty throughout the night.

“We went above and beyond to make this an extraordinary night for every guest,” Lucas added. “It was all about creating an atmosphere of love, joy, and celebration.”

For more information about Night to Shine at Liquid Church, click here.

For details on the global Night to Shine movement by the Tim Tebow Foundation, click here.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department greeted guests with smiles and support as they walked down the red carpet, making Night to Shine even more special!

Executive Pastor Dave Brooks of Liquid Church and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Denis DeMuro came together to celebrate Night to Shine, making the evening unforgettable for honored guests!

Guests took center stage at Night to Shine karaoke, filling the room with music, joy, and unforgettable memories!

Guests and their escorts took the stage, sharing smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments at Night to Shine!

Night to Shine lit up the big screens, capturing every joyful moment as guests celebrated an evening of love, inclusion, and unforgettable memories!