Liquid Church Hosted “Night to Shine” Prom for Individuals with Special Needs

PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, proudly hosted Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom experience for individuals with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. On Friday, February 7, 2025, the church welcomed over 700 honored guests and 1,000 dedicated volunteers at two locations—Parsippany and Princeton—at no cost to attendees.
“Night to Shine was one of the most meaningful nights of the year for our church family,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “It was more than just a prom—it was a celebration of each individual’s worth, where every guest was honored, cherished, and reminded of God’s unconditional love.”
Since its inception in 2014, Night to Shine has grown into a global movement, with over 800 churches across all 50 states and more than 60 countries hosting the event on the same evening.
At Liquid Church’s celebration, pre-registered guests enjoyed a VIP experience featuring a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, a Beauty Bar for hair and makeup, shoe-shining stations, karaoke, a gourmet dinner, exciting games, and plenty of dancing. Each guest was paired with a personal “buddy” to ensure they felt like royalty throughout the night.
“We went above and beyond to make this an extraordinary night for every guest,” Lucas added. “It was all about creating an atmosphere of love, joy, and celebration.”
