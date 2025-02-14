Over 200 Supporters Rally Behind Councilman Justin Musella at Valentine’s Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday evening, February 12, the Social Hub was abuzz as more than 200 supporters gathered for a Valentine’s fundraiser supporting Republican mayoral candidate and Councilman Justin Musella. Attendees lined up around the venue, eager to hear from one of New Jersey’s most promising young Republican leaders.

The event featured Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, renowned for his dedication to municipal economic growth, fiscal responsibility, and open space preservation. Mayor Perry emphasized that New Jersey stands at a crossroads and highlighted Musella as the pivotal leader Parsippany needs to champion fiscal responsibility and combat high-density housing developments threatening suburban communities statewide. He praised Musella’s commitment to hard work, public service, and determination to stabilize taxes and restore Parsippany’s prosperity.

Attendees lined up around the venue, eager to hear from one of New Jersey’s most promising young Republican leaders.

Councilman Musella addressed the crowd, expressing deep concern over the current administration’s direction.

“Under Jamie Barberio, we’re watching Parsippany fall apart in real-time. While Barberio plays politics, enriching his cronies and kowtowing to super PACs, our residents’ quality of life is declining. Taxes have increased by 21% in just 3½ years. Taxpayer-funded overdevelopment benefits Barberio’s buddies while draining our municipal and school resources, compromising our education quality, and leading to local mismanagement with no accountability. The time has come for a new generation of leadership at Town Hall,” said Musella.

Musella blasted “Mayor Barberio for collaborating with a Democrat-aligned Super PAC, “America’s Future First,” which will host an upcoming February 26 fundraiser at the Capital Grille in Parsippany. This same Super PAC previously attempted to unseat Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s Second District. Ticket prices for the Barberio event ranged from $5,000 to $20,000.”

“Why would someone pay $5,000 to $20,000 for a free steak with Jamie Barberio, what else could a “donor ” be getting for this astronomical amount of money except free sides? I think Parsippany residents are smart enough to figure out that donors want more than this local mayor’s attention,” Musella quipped.

Over 200 Supporters Rally Behind Justin Musella at High-Energy Fundraiser

Highlighting concerns over resident engagement, Musella noted that Barberio’s “Mayor’s Action Line” has become, in practice, a “Mayor’s Inaction Line,” with the mayor often unresponsive to constituent issues. He also pointed out that Barberio skipped a statewide mayor’s briefing last December regarding increased drone activity, opting instead to attend a holiday party.

Musella says, “Parsippany is being robbed of effective leadership by Jamie Barberio. It’s a betrayal of the people who trusted him to run this town, but organized political interests and political pals are getting rich on the backs of our struggling residents.”

Musella is challenging incumbent Mayor James Barberio’s re-election bid. He positions himself as a candidate who listens and responds to residents rather than catering to political friends or special interest groups.