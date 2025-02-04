Tuesday, February 4, 2025
HomeLocal NewsThree New Members join the Woman’s Club
Local News

Three New Members join the Woman’s Club

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1899
Janice Carrubba (Membership Co-Chair), Audrey Herman, Carmella Foehner, Jill Rubenstein, and Ginny Scala (Membership Co-Chair)

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYThe Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills welcomed three new members, Audrey Herman, Carmella Foehner, and Jill Rubenstein, during its General Meeting on Monday, January 27.

These individuals have demonstrated their dedication to the club by actively participating in projects and initiatives that benefit the community. They now join a committed group of volunteers who promote education, culture, and civic engagement through fellowship and service.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), two of the largest volunteer women’s service organizations at the national and state levels. These organizations offer opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service, empowering members to make a meaningful impact.

General Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the club’s activities are encouraged to contact Ginny at 973-887-0336, visit the club’s website by clicking here, email womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment to Review Key Development Proposals on February 5
Next article
Eastlake School Hosts Family Trivia Night on February 21
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »