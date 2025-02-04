Three New Members join the Woman’s Club

PARSIPPANY — The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills welcomed three new members, Audrey Herman, Carmella Foehner, and Jill Rubenstein, during its General Meeting on Monday, January 27.

These individuals have demonstrated their dedication to the club by actively participating in projects and initiatives that benefit the community. They now join a committed group of volunteers who promote education, culture, and civic engagement through fellowship and service.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), two of the largest volunteer women’s service organizations at the national and state levels. These organizations offer opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service, empowering members to make a meaningful impact.

General Meetings take place on the fourth Monday of each month from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the club’s activities are encouraged to contact Ginny at 973-887-0336, visit the club’s website by clicking here, email womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.