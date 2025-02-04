Eastlake School Hosts Family Trivia Night on February 21

PARSIPPANY — Eastlake School invites families to test their knowledge and enjoy a fun-filled evening at its Family Trivia Night on Wednesday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. The event will occur in the Eastlake Gymnasium, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Families can form teams of two to six members, with a $25 entry fee per team. The night promises exciting trivia rounds covering various topics, bringing together students, parents, and community members for friendly competition.

Registration is required by February 14, and all student and adult attendees must be listed on the registration form. Participants are encouraged to bring their own food, snacks, and drinks, as alcohol is strictly prohibited on school grounds.

For more information or to register, email Marissa at eastlakevicepresident@gmail.com.