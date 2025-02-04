Tuesday, February 4, 2025
HomeLocal NewsEastlake School Hosts Family Trivia Night on February 21
Local News

Eastlake School Hosts Family Trivia Night on February 21

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
140

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Eastlake School invites families to test their knowledge and enjoy a fun-filled evening at its Family Trivia Night on Wednesday, February 21, at 7:00 p.m. The event will occur in the Eastlake Gymnasium, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Families can form teams of two to six members, with a $25 entry fee per team. The night promises exciting trivia rounds covering various topics, bringing together students, parents, and community members for friendly competition.

Registration is required by February 14, and all student and adult attendees must be listed on the registration form. Participants are encouraged to bring their own food, snacks, and drinks, as alcohol is strictly prohibited on school grounds.

For more information or to register, email Marissa at eastlakevicepresident@gmail.com.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Three New Members join the Woman’s Club
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Driving Force Behind the Climate Superfund Act
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »