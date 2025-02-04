Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment to Review Key Development Proposals on February 5

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ – The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment will meet on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., to review several major applications that could impact residential and commercial development in the township.

Applications on the Agenda

The Board will consider a variety of variance requests and site plan proposals, including residential projects, commercial developments, and community facility expansions.

New Single-Family Home Proposal at 9 Minnehaha Boulevard

Applicant Yalda Naibzada seeks approval to construct a two-story single-family home with two covered porches and a patio at 9 Minnehaha Boulevard. The application requires a ‘C’ Variance, as it does not meet specific zoning requirements related to front and rear yard setbacks.

Three-Car Garage with Storage at 593 South Beverwyck Road

Homeowner Marek Lezanski is requesting a ‘C’ Variance to build a detached three-car garage at 593 South Beverwyck Road, including a second-story storage area. The proposal requires relief from zoning ordinances that regulate accessory structures.

Mixed-Use Development Proposal at 3 Greenhill Road

Developer Jay OM, Inc. has submitted an application for Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan approval for a mixed-use structure at 3 Greenhill Road in the B-3 Zone. The proposal includes both commercial and residential space, requiring C and D variances for zoning compliance.

29-Unit Housing Facility for the Islamic Community Cultural Center

One of the most significant applications on the agenda is from the Islamic Community Cultural Center (ICCC), which is seeking approval to construct a four-story, 29-unit housing facility at 879 South Beverwyck Road. The project requires a Preliminary & Final Site Plan review and multiple C and D variances. This application was initially scheduled for the January 8, 2025, meeting but was carried over for further review and an announcement of the date and location.

Additional Matters

The Board will also formally dismiss an application from Lidiya & Yelena Binder regarding a two-family home at 4 Parkside Drive due to failure to appear.

Public Participation Encouraged

The meeting will be open to the public, giving residents an opportunity to voice their support or concerns regarding these development proposals.

With several impactful projects under review, the February 5 Board of Adjustment meeting is expected to shape Parsippany’s future development and zoning landscape.