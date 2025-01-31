Friday, January 31, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold February 13 Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY—The Board of Education of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its next meeting on Thursday, February 13, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road.

The Closed Session will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting, board members will address several key topics, including:
Budget Discussions
Personnel MattersAwarding of Bids
Payment of Bills
Transfer of Funds
General Business Items

The meeting agenda also allows consideration of additional matters after this notice is published. Action may be taken on agenda items.

Residents interested in the latest district updates can access the Superintendent’s Bulletin at the following link: Superintendent’s Bulletin.

The meeting lets the community stay informed about the school district’s financial planning, hiring, and operational matters. Parents, educators, and community members are encouraged to attend and participate.

For further information, contact Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
