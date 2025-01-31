Discover the Extraordinary Talent of CCM’s Adjunct Faculty at Free Art & Design Showcase

MORRIS COUNTY — Step into a creative and innovative dimension as County College of Morris (CCM) proudly presents an inspiring exhibit showcasing the remarkable works of art created by its skilled adjunct faculty members from the Design & Media Studies and the Arts & Humanities departments. The showcase, on display through Thursday, April 3 in the college’s Gallery, offers a glimpse into the diverse expertise these educators bring to CCM’s classrooms.

“The high quality of art and design work in the exhibition serves as both a showcase of our adjunct faculty’s talents and it also gives visitors a unique opportunity to discover the wide variety of courses these artists teach at CCM, including Computer Graphics for Designers I, Three-Dimensional Design, Photographic Processes and Introduction to Sewing and Textiles,” said Dr. Brian Sahotsky, CCM Gallery Director and Assistant Professor, Arts and Humanities Department. “Please join us in celebrating the hard work and contributions of our talented adjunct faculty members in art and design to County College of Morris.”

The exhibition includes many disciplines and media types, including painting, sculpture, documentary film, animation reels, fashion design garments, photography, graphic design, collage art, and illustration. The gallery will host an opening reception on Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and light refreshments and beverages will be served.

The CCM Gallery is in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Parking is available in Lot 6.

