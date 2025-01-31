Friday, January 31, 2025
Discover the Extraordinary Talent of CCM’s Adjunct Faculty at Free Art & Design Showcase

MORRIS COUNTY — Step into a creative and innovative dimension as County College of Morris (CCM) proudly presents an inspiring exhibit showcasing the remarkable works of art created by its skilled adjunct faculty members from the Design & Media Studies and the Arts & Humanities departments. The showcase, on display through Thursday, April 3 in the college’s Gallery, offers a glimpse into the diverse expertise these educators bring to CCM’s classrooms. 

“The high quality of art and design work in the exhibition serves as both a showcase of our adjunct faculty’s talents and it also gives visitors a unique opportunity to discover the wide variety of courses these artists teach at CCM, including Computer Graphics for Designers IThree-Dimensional DesignPhotographic Processes and  Introduction to Sewing and Textiles,” said Dr. Brian SahotskyCCM Gallery Director and Assistant Professor, Arts and Humanities Department. “Please join us in celebrating the hard work and contributions of our talented adjunct faculty members in art and design to County College of Morris.” 

The exhibition includes many disciplines and media types, including painting, sculpture, documentary film, animation reels, fashion design garments, photography, graphic design, collage art, and illustration. The gallery will host an opening reception on Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and light refreshments and beverages will be served.   

The CCM Gallery is in the Sherman H. Masten Learning Resource Center, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Parking is available in Lot 6.

For more information, click here.

Click here to learn about the numerous creative learning pathways available at CCM.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
