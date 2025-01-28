Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Prom Night Like No Other: Liquid Church’s Night to Shine Returns on February 7

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
In the spirit of celebration and inclusivity, Tim Lucas, Lead Pastor and Founder of Liquid Church, shared a special moment with one of the honored guests at last year’s Night to Shine event.

PARSIPPANYLiquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing Christian churches, is thrilled to announce its participation in the globally celebrated Night to Shine event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This unforgettable prom night experience for individuals with special needs ages 14 and older will be hosted simultaneously at two Liquid Church locations—in Parsippany and Princeton—on Friday, February 7th, 2025. The event is expected to welcome over 700 honored guests and involve 1,000 dedicated volunteers at no cost to attendees.

Night to Shine is one of the most joyful and meaningful nights of the year at Liquid Church,” said Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church. “It’s more than a prom—it’s a celebration of each individual’s unique value and God’s unconditional love for them. This night is about creating a space where guests feel special, loved, and celebrated as royalty.”

First launched in 2014, Night to Shine has grown worldwide. This February, over 800 churches in all 50 states and more than 60 countries will host the event on the same night.

Pre-registered guests can look forward to an extraordinary night at Liquid Church’s events. The festivities include a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, a Beauty Bar for hair and makeup touch-ups, shoe-shining stations, karaoke, a delicious dinner, exciting games, and dancing. Each guest is paired with a personal host, or “buddy,” who provides them with VIP treatment throughout the evening.

“Every guest is treated like the king or queen of the prom,” Lucas added. “Our goal is to go above and beyond to make sure each person feels cherished and experiences the joy and love that Night to Shine represents.”

For more information about Night to Shine at Liquid Church, click here.

For additional information on the global Night to Shine movement sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
