Returning Special Law Enforcement Officers Reaffirm Commitment to Parsippany Schools

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, January 8, returning Special Law Enforcement Officers Fred Arnold, John Orrico, Ed Lepre, John Palardy, and Michel Cerullo took the Oath of Allegiance to continue their service in Parsippany schools.

These officers are instrumental in providing a police presence, ensuring student safety, and fostering strong communication between students and law enforcement.

“Student safety remains a top priority, and these dedicated individuals continue to serve Parsippany with distinction,” said Mayor James Barberio.