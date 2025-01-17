Saturday, January 18, 2025
Returning Special Law Enforcement Officers Reaffirm Commitment to Parsippany Schools

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio administers the Oath of Allegiance to returning Special Law Enforcement Officers, reaffirming their commitment to student safety and community engagement in Parsippany schools.

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, January 8, returning Special Law Enforcement Officers Fred Arnold, John Orrico, Ed Lepre, John Palardy, and Michel Cerullo took the Oath of Allegiance to continue their service in Parsippany schools.

These officers are instrumental in providing a police presence, ensuring student safety, and fostering strong communication between students and law enforcement.

“Student safety remains a top priority, and these dedicated individuals continue to serve Parsippany with distinction,” said Mayor James Barberio.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
