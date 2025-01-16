Parsippany Office Building at 15 Waterview Boulevard Hits the Market with Redevelopment Potential

PARSIPPANY — Investors are set on a new opportunity in Parsippany, as 15 Waterview Boulevard, a Class A office building spanning 129,884 square feet, has been listed for sale. The property, marketed by JLL’s New Jersey capital markets team, offers significant redevelopment or repositioning potential in one of the state’s most desirable markets.

Situated on a 10-acre property, the building features a typical floor size of 32,471 square feet, a 10-foot unfinished ceiling height, and 475 surface parking spaces. Its prime location at the Interstate 287 interchange with routes 202 and 46 provides seamless access to regional employment hubs, major highways, and a highly educated workforce.

Additionally, the property benefits from its proximity to a newly developed retail center that includes Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, and Ulta.

JLL emphasized the property’s versatility: “15 Waterview Boulevard is an exceptional investment opportunity, offering significant upside with redevelopment potential.” They added that Parsippany’s office market is evolving rapidly, with over 1.5 million square feet of obsolete office space converted into residential, industrial, and mixed-use developments.

Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Jeremy Neuer, Marc Duval, Ryan Robertson, Nicholas Stefans, and Jason Lundy are leading the listing, with support from Max Custer and Gerard Quinn of JLL’s financing division.

The area’s demographics further enhance the building’s appeal: the population within five miles of the site exceeds 138,000 residents, with an average household income of $184,167, and 62 percent of residents holding a bachelor’s or graduate degree.

With its Class A design, flexible space, and strategic location, 15 Waterview Boulevard offers a rare opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on Parsippany’s growing demand for redevelopment and repositioning projects.