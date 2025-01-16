Thursday, January 16, 2025
Parsippany Office Building at 15 Waterview Boulevard Hits the Market with Redevelopment Potential

By Frank L. Cahill
The 129,884-square-foot Class A office building at 15 Waterview Boulevard offers significant redevelopment potential. Situated on a 10-acre property, it features a typical floor size of 32,471 square feet, 10-foot unfinished ceilings, and 475 surface parking spaces, with easy access to Interstate 287, routes 202 and 46, and nearby retail amenities like Whole Foods and Shake Shack.

PARSIPPANY — Investors are set on a new opportunity in Parsippany, as 15 Waterview Boulevard, a Class A office building spanning 129,884 square feet, has been listed for sale. The property, marketed by JLL’s New Jersey capital markets team, offers significant redevelopment or repositioning potential in one of the state’s most desirable markets.

Situated on a 10-acre property, the building features a typical floor size of 32,471 square feet, a 10-foot unfinished ceiling height, and 475 surface parking spaces. Its prime location at the Interstate 287 interchange with routes 202 and 46 provides seamless access to regional employment hubs, major highways, and a highly educated workforce.

Additionally, the property benefits from its proximity to a newly developed retail center that includes Whole Foods MarketShake Shack, and Ulta.

JLL emphasized the property’s versatility: “15 Waterview Boulevard is an exceptional investment opportunity, offering significant upside with redevelopment potential.” They added that Parsippany’s office market is evolving rapidly, with over 1.5 million square feet of obsolete office space converted into residential, industrial, and mixed-use developments.

Jose CruzJordan AvanzatoJeremy NeuerMarc DuvalRyan RobertsonNicholas Stefans, and Jason Lundy are leading the listing, with support from Max Custer and Gerard Quinn of JLL’s financing division.

The area’s demographics further enhance the building’s appeal: the population within five miles of the site exceeds 138,000 residents, with an average household income of $184,167, and 62 percent of residents holding a bachelor’s or graduate degree.

With its Class A design, flexible space, and strategic location, 15 Waterview Boulevard offers a rare opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on Parsippany’s growing demand for redevelopment and repositioning projects.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
