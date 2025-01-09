Unity Bank’s Generous Support Strengthens Parsippany Food Pantry Resources

Thursday, January 9, 2025
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Unity Bank Supports Parsippany Food Pantry: Unity Bank Business Development Officer Carmen Cerreto, Social Services Aide Gloria Wilson, Mayor James Barberio, Unity Bank of Lake Hiawatha Manager Dhaval (DJ) Bhatt, and Parsippany Human Services Director Michele Piccone.

PARSIPPANY — On January 8, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio proudly accepted a $1,200 donation on behalf of the Parsippany Food Pantry. Dhaval “DJ” Bhatt, Manager of Unity Bank in Lake Hiawatha, and Unity Bank Business Development Officer Carmen Cerreto presented the generous contribution. Parsippany Human Services Director Michele Piccone and Social Services Aide Gloria Wilson also attended.

“We are fortunate to have so many businesses in our town that generously support our food pantry,” Mayor Barberio stated. “Food insecurity remains a serious issue for many Americans, and I encourage residents to utilize this critical resource. Unity Bank’s substantial donation will have a meaningful impact on our community. Thank you for your generosity.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
