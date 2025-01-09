Thursday, January 9, 2025
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: Fire Marshall Closes Overcrowded Zoning Board Meeting on Islamic Center Plan

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Parsippany did itself proud last evening!! The Troy Hills Neighborhood Association members attended the Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting, mirroring the hundreds of residents who flooded Town Hall just over a year ago to request information from Mayor Barberio and John Inglesino about their developer-friendly PILOT plans.

These Parsippany participants came together hoping to learn about the zoning exception requested by the Islamic Community Cultural Center to build a four-story, 29-unit structure in their neighborhood that would house members of the religious community and include 132 parking spaces.

They came together expecting to express their concerns about the inevitable impact the construction, traffic, and ongoing daily operations of the proposed motel-like structure would have on the nature and quality of their lives.

However, given the large number of residents who showed up  at Municipal Hall on a very cold evening, the Fire Marshall was required to close the meeting with the understanding that a future meeting at a larger venue would be scheduled  

Hopefully, the next meeting will be held soon and in the evening so those who wish to attend can. The Zoning Board of Adjustment members will take the time to review their fellow citizens’ concerns and will not be biased by political pressure or developers’ self-interests. Residents will be given adequate time to express their concerns at the meeting. 

Hopefully, Parsippany residents will soon have the opportunity not afforded them during the PILOT review debacle 13 months ago to express themselves in their own way.

Hopefully, the Zoning Board of Adjustment will listen.

Bob Crawford
Montville

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
