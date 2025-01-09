Thursday, January 9, 2025
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meetings – January 7, 2025

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Reorganization meeting and Regular meeting of January 7, 2005.

Reorganization meeting:

Click here for a copy of the agenda.

Regular Council Meeting will be held.

Click here for a copy of the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2024 calendar.


Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
