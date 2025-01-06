Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting Scheduled for January 7

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Reorganization meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will occur in the Council Chambers at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard within the Parsippany Municipal Building.

Formal action may or may not be taken.

Then at 7:00 p.m., the regular council meeting will be held.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.

Mayor James Barberio

Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.

Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Councilman Justin Musella

Councilman Matt McGrath

Councilwoman Judy Hernandez