Monday, January 6, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Shared Revenue Per Pupil Agreement Needed
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Shared Revenue Per Pupil Agreement Needed

The author is a member of the Parsippany Board of Education. These comments are in his capacity as a private citizen and do not reflect the views of the Parsippany BOE.

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
281

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Since 5 PILOT projects were approved by a 3-2 Town Council vote a year ago, no shared revenue per pupil agreement between the Town and the BOE is in force.

Here are excerpts of the executive summary of a 2010 report by NJ State Comptroller, Matthew Boxer titled “A Programmatic Examination of Municipal Tax Abatements.”

• Payments to municipalities by businesses and developers in lieu of taxes, known as PILOT payments, distort municipal incentives in using and structuring abatements at the expense of counties, school districts, and other taxpayers.
• Information concerning abatement agreements is not published in a transparent manner or centralized location, making it difficult to impossible for the public to compare, calculate the effect of, or be fully aware of those agreements.
• Directly affected stakeholders are not involved adequately in the abatement decision-making process.
• Redevelopment areas in which abatements may be granted typically are not periodically reviewed to account for neighborhood changes or improvements.
Tax abatements should be used carefully and sparingly given the multitude of pitfalls, their far-reaching impact, and the reality that exemption from taxation is a departure from the normal allocation of tax obligations.

We (NJ Comptroller’s office) recommend:
• Counties, school districts and the public should assume greater roles in the abatement process.
• Pilot arrangements should be structured in a way that encompasses the interests of counties and school districts.
,• A thorough cost-benefit analysis of community impact should be undertaken before awarding an abatement.

For those following the Pilot Saga, Comptroller Boxer’s concerns are prescient.
When reminded of this report at a recent Town Council Meeting, Mayor Barberio claimed legislation is needed to amend PILOT programs. Nothing in the legislation prevents the Mayor and the Town Council from doing what they ought to do and engage with stakeholders. NJ made PILOTS an optional tool, not a requirement.

Apparently, the Mayor hopes the 2025 election passes before the public realizes it faces a massive tax increase to make up for lost funding in the future from pilot programs and 600 additional students.

In the author’s opinion, it is imperative that a signed recurring per pupil shared revenue agreement between the Town and the BOE is in place before the 2025 elections, so voters can decide.

Jack Raia

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Library Adds More Than a Million Titles to its Digital Collection
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting Scheduled for January 7
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »