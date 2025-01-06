Parsippany Library Adds More Than a Million Titles to its Digital Collection

PARSIPPANY — Patrons of Parsippany Library can now instantly read, watch, and listen to more than a million titles through the Hoopla Digital app.

With hoopla, Parsippany Library offers its patrons a vast digital collection that maximizes the power of their library cards. hoopla provides access to borrow audiobooks, eBooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV, and more with BingePass, from anywhere, often with no wait, all for free with a library card. Content can be streamed from a computer or a mobile device by downloading the Hoopla Digital app for iOS and Android. Along with popular entertainment titles, hoopla also offers diverse content related to important topics like race, mental health, and religion, as well as more than 100 world languages. hoopla also has more than 152,000 juvenile titles and Kids Mode, where kids can browse and borrow content curated specifically for ages 12 and under.

“hoopla will allow Parsippany Library to give patrons access to more library materials without the waiting period. We are excited to bring this resource to patrons of all three of our library locations,” said Melissa Kuzma, Parsippany Library Director.

Parsippany Library will offer hoopla to all patrons across its three locations. To learn more about hoopla, visit your local branch or parsippanylibrary.org.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a diverse population of over 56,000 New Jersey residents with three library locations in Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. A main source of community information and entertainment, Parsippany Library has evolved the book, periodical, and audio-visual collections through membership in the Main Library Alliance, which includes access to over 50 public libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties. Producing and hosting a multitude of classes and programs that support lifelong learning, individual health, and cultural and civic events, Parsippany Library continues to evolve past the limitations of a traditional library, remaining a cornerstone in the community. Visit parsippanylibrary.org for more information, hours of operation, and current programming.

About hoopla Digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla Digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla Digital’s mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com. hoopla Digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.