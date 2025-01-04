Saturday, January 4, 2025
NJ Primary Postponed One Week to Avoid Conflict with Jewish Holiday Shavuot

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey’s primary election has been delayed by one week.

Governor Phil Murphy signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to reschedule the election in observance of the Jewish holiday, Shavuot. The holiday, observed from June 1 to June 3 in 2025, prohibits adherents from activities such as driving, writing, or using electronics.

Originally slated for Tuesday, June 3, the primary election—where voters will select candidates for governor—has been moved to Tuesday, June 10. Certain deadlines tied to the election have also been adjusted.

“As legislators, it is our responsibility to ensure every eligible voter can participate in our democracy without undue barriers,” said Senator Robert Singer, R-Ocean, one of the bill’s sponsors. “With the governor’s signature, this change ensures voters are not forced to choose between exercising their right to vote and their deeply held religious traditions.”

The law applies only to the 2025 primary election and does not affect future primary dates.

