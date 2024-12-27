Festival of Lights: Parsippany’s Community Celebrates Hanukkah Together

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invited residents to celebrate the Festival of Lights at the Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 26th. The event took place at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Rabbi Mordechai Baumgarten lights the Menorah outside of Parsippany’s Town Hall

This cherished tradition united the community to commemorate Hanukkah’s spirit with the menorah’s lighting, symbolizing hope and unity. All attendees were welcomed to this meaningful celebration of faith and togetherness.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio joins in the celebration.

The community came together to light up the night! The Menorah Lighting is a cherished tradition that symbolizes the spirit of Hanukkah, bringing communities together to celebrate faith, hope, and unity. As the candles are lit, they illuminate the night one by one, serving as a reminder of the miracle of light and the resilience of those who celebrate it. This joyous event is often accompanied by music, prayers, and fellowship, creating an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness. The menorah’s glow not only commemorates history but also fosters a sense of connection, inspiring all who gather to reflect on the values of peace, kindness, and perseverance.

Emma Wolff, Ruby Messinger, Cantor Avima R. Darnov, Rabbi Moshe Rudin, and Jeremy Dain performed many songs during the event.