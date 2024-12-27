Saturday, December 28, 2024
Festival of Lights: Parsippany's Community Celebrates Hanukkah Together

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Shines Bright at the Festival of Lights Menorah Lighting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invited residents to celebrate the Festival of Lights at the Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 26th. The event took place at Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Rabbi Mordechai Baumgarten lights the Menorah outside of Parsippany’s Town Hall

This cherished tradition united the community to commemorate Hanukkah’s spirit with the menorah’s lighting, symbolizing hope and unity. All attendees were welcomed to this meaningful celebration of faith and togetherness.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio joins in the celebration.

The community came together to light up the night! The Menorah Lighting is a cherished tradition that symbolizes the spirit of Hanukkah, bringing communities together to celebrate faith, hope, and unity. As the candles are lit, they illuminate the night one by one, serving as a reminder of the miracle of light and the resilience of those who celebrate it. This joyous event is often accompanied by music, prayers, and fellowship, creating an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness. The menorah’s glow not only commemorates history but also fosters a sense of connection, inspiring all who gather to reflect on the values of peace, kindness, and perseverance.

Emma Wolff, Ruby Messinger, Cantor Avima R. Darnov, Rabbi Moshe Rudin, and Jeremy Dain performed many songs during the event.
Rabbi Mordechai Baumgarten. Rabbi and Program Director of Chabad Center of Northwest New Jersey addresses the attendees
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Click on image to read magazine

