Friday, December 20, 2024
Senator Pennacchio Applauds President-Elect Donald Trump for Involving Himself in ‘Drone Gate’

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
0
248
Senator Joe Pennachio

MORRIS COUNTYSenator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) publicly applauded President-elect Donald Trump for taking a leadership role in the ongoing saga of drones flying over the night skies of New Jersey. Last week, Senator Pennacchio wrote a letter to ask the newly elected president to involve himself in the situation before his January 20th inauguration. (Click here to read the letter).

“I have zero faith in the current administration to be transparent with the American public,” said Senator Pennacchio. “After one month of gaslighting and secrecy, the Biden administration has shown a level of incompetence never seen in American public policy. My letter to President-elect Trump was to stir up our security agencies and force the Biden administration to give the American public answers – answers that now only the voice of Donald Trump can deliver.”  

During a press conference, President-elect Trump accused the Biden administration of holding back information from the American public. Previously, President Trump had chastised the current administration for its lack of transparency and even challenged the administration to “shoot down” the drones.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
