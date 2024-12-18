Letter to Editor: Resident Defends Mayor Barberio’s Senior Focus, Calls Out Hypocrisy from Critics Boyle and Philhower

Dear Editor,

As a long-time resident of Parsippany, I feel compelled to address the recent criticism directed at Mayor Barberio regarding his decision to prioritize seniors. I believe it is essential to recognize the hypocrisy displayed by some of his critics, particularly Gay Boyle and Mark Philhower.

Is it not curious that these residents, who previously attempted to defame elected officials in our community in June, are now taking the high ground on leadership and accountability? Their statements seem less about genuine concern for public safety. It is easy to criticize from the sidelines, but we must ask ourselves: where were these voices when they had the opportunity to unite our community rather than divide it?

I urge Boyle and Philhower to reflect on their actions before casting stones. Their previous attempts to undermine elected officials raise questions about their motivations. Are they truly concerned about the welfare of our community, or are they just political pawns waiting for orders from the puppet master?

It is time for all of us, including those in positions of criticism, to focus on constructive dialogue rather than personal attacks. We should be working together to hold our leaders accountable while supporting them to keep Parsippany safe and prosperous. Let’s prioritize collaboration over division and ensure that our community remains strong.

Sincerely,

Rosalie Fasano

Parsippany Resident