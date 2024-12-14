Knights of Columbus Lead Festive Christmas Caroling Event for Seniors

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Knights of Columbus recently embraced the holiday spirit by caroling at the Calabrese House in Parsippany and Care One, bringing festive joy to residents with a repertoire of classic holiday tunes, including Jingle Bells and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Joining the Knights were Annie and Ben from All Saints Academy, who added their youthful voices to the chorus. Councilman Justin Musella along with Knights members Frank, Mike, and Bill Herman took part in the heartwarming event, filling the halls with music and holiday cheer.

The residents were delighted by the carolers’ visit, with many singing along and sharing smiles. “It was such a meaningful experience to bring joy to the community,” shared one of the Knights. “Seeing the happiness on the residents’ faces reminded us of the true spirit of the holidays.”

The Parsippany Knights of Columbus continue to foster community connections and goodwill through their events, making a difference during this special time of year.