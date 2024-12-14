Sunday, December 15, 2024
HomeLocal NewsKnights of Columbus Lead Festive Christmas Caroling Event for Seniors
Local News

Knights of Columbus Lead Festive Christmas Caroling Event for Seniors

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
161

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Knights of Columbus recently embraced the holiday spirit by caroling at the Calabrese House in Parsippany and Care One, bringing festive joy to residents with a repertoire of classic holiday tunes, including Jingle Bells and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Joining the Knights were Annie and Ben from All Saints Academy, who added their youthful voices to the chorus. Councilman Justin Musella along with Knights members Frank, Mike, and Bill Herman took part in the heartwarming event, filling the halls with music and holiday cheer.

The residents were delighted by the carolers’ visit, with many singing along and sharing smiles. “It was such a meaningful experience to bring joy to the community,” shared one of the Knights. “Seeing the happiness on the residents’ faces reminded us of the true spirit of the holidays.”

The Parsippany Knights of Columbus continue to foster community connections and goodwill through their events, making a difference during this special time of year.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio, Start Showing Up to the Job!
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »