Mayor Barberio Responds to Musella’s Criticism and Immaturity and Addresses Community Concerns Regarding Drones

Mayor James Barberio

PARSIPPANY — Once again, Musella has demonstrated a lack of maturity and sound judgment necessary for any elected office. As Mayor, my responsibilities require me to prioritize my time effectively. His assertion that I am not fulfilling my duties is not only unfounded but also deeply disappointing. Just yesterday, after being briefed on the drone situation, I attended the annual holiday gathering for our Golden Age Seniors—a cherished event where our seniors look forward to my presence and engagement. During this event, we discussed the drone issue, and our seniors expressed their gratitude for my attendance. It is clear that Musella does not prioritize our seniors; indeed, he previously attempted to eliminate funding for their transportation services, suggesting they simply “call an Uber.” I am committed to supporting our seniors, even when he is not.

Regarding the drones, I was already informed prior to yesterday’s briefing, and I anticipated that there would be little new information to report. I also watched the Homeland Security Director’s briefing before Congress, which provided no answers. This lack of information is why many mayors across the state chose not to attend the briefing—there was nothing substantive to discuss.

Assemblyman Bergen even left the briefing early, declaring it a waste of time on social media and in interviews. The reality is that our Federal and State Governments are still in the dark about the origins, operators, and intentions behind these drones. These situations are concerning for all of us, and I share in the frustration. As citizens and local representatives, we must remain vigilant. If you see a drone, please record it and report it to the FBI. In case of emergencies, dial 911. The local government in Parsippany is dedicated to supporting our residents around the clock, and I will collaborate with our local, county, and state partners to find answers. Any new information regarding the drones will be promptly shared with the community.

This is not the time for inexperienced individuals like Musella to politicize public safety and exploit people’s fears. If he were genuinely concerned about public safety, he would not have voted against hiring additional police officers or opposed investments that enhance Parsippany’s safety measures. He also sought to cut funding for the Office of Emergency Management and reduce support for our first aid squads and Rescue and Recovery operations. Since taking office, Musella has consistently spread misinformation and leveraged people’s fears for his political gain. The residents of Parsippany deserve better and expect more from their leaders.

It is possible that those operating these drones are observing how we respond, hoping to incite disruption and paranoia. They have certainly succeeded in affecting Musella. My experience teaches me to focus on what can be controlled and not let uncontrollable factors disrupt our lives. Many other mayors share this perspective, which is why they chose not to participate in yesterday’s unproductive briefing. Let us remain vigilant, informed, and calm, refusing to let ourselves be dictated by circumstances beyond our control. Together, we will show those operating these drones that we will not be intimidated or succumb to hysteria.

