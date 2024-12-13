Parsippany PAL Hosts Holiday Movie Night Featuring “The Polar Express”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is spreading holiday cheer with its Holiday Movie Night, featuring the beloved family classic The Polar Express. Scheduled for Thursday, December 26, this free community event will open its doors at 4:00 p.m., inviting residents of all ages to come together and enjoy the magic of the season.

The event is generously sponsored by Ion Bank and Parsippany’s Best Pizza, whose support has helped make the evening possible. Parsippany’s Best Pizza is going a step further by donating 15% of every food order directly to the PAL, underscoring its commitment to the local community.

To ensure everyone can enjoy a delicious meal during the movie, attendees are encouraged to pre-order food by 3:00 p.m. on December 24. The full menu is available by clicking here, and orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (973) 335-4450) directly. This collaboration not only supports the PAL but also fosters a sense of community spirit, as families gather for a night of fun and giving.

Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of PAL praised the event, saying, “We continue to be a cornerstone of our community, providing events that bring families together and enrich the lives of our residents. This movie night is yet another example of their dedication to making Parsippany a wonderful place to live.”

The Polar Express, a timeless story of holiday magic and believing in the impossible, promises to be the perfect centerpiece for this festive evening. Children and adults alike can immerse themselves in the heartwarming tale while enjoying the sense of togetherness that the PAL fosters through events like this.

For those looking to make the evening even more memorable, Parsippany’s Best Pizza offers a chance to enjoy a great meal while supporting a worthy cause. “We’re thrilled to partner with the PAL and contribute to such a meaningful event,” said Gianluca Fernicola owner of Parsippany’s Best Pizza.

Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to Parsippany, this Holiday Movie Night is the perfect way to celebrate the season with friends, family, and neighbors. Don’t miss out on the chance to watch a holiday classic, enjoy delicious pizza, and support the Parsippany PAL’s efforts to make a difference in the community.

The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is located at 33 Baldwin Road.