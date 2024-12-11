Sewa Diwali Food Drive Collects 8,677 Pounds of Food to Fight Hunger Across Morris County

PARSIPPANY – The spirit of giving was in full force this year as the Sewa Diwali food drive successfully collected and donated a total of 8,677 pounds of canned and dry food to four food pantries in Morris County. This remarkable effort aims to combat hunger and provide for families in need during the festive season of Diwali and the holidays.

Here’s the breakdown of donations:

Parsippany Food Pantry : 6,000 pounds

: 6,000 pounds Interfaith Food Pantry, Morris Plains : 2,027 pounds

: 2,027 pounds Denville Food Pantry : 350 pounds

: 350 pounds Mount Olive Food Pantry: 300 pounds

The Sewa Diwali initiative, rooted in the principle that “Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity,” is organized by Indian American organizations and individuals inspired by Hindu values. The nationwide program spans 32 states and 200+ townships, engaging over 300 organizations and countless volunteers who dedicate their time to this meaningful cause.

Volunteers from Morris County included school students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs, united by the shared goal of giving back to the community. The collected food helps local families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas, a time when the demand for support is especially high.

This year’s efforts were supported by a diverse group of organizations, including:

Harisumiran Temple

Sewa International

Chappaiyadham Temple

BAPS Temple

I Luv Sai Temple

Sai Venkaiah Temple

Krypton Warriors

Samskrita Bharati

HSS

Chatham Indian Community

Himalayan Samarpan Meditation

World Peace and Health Foundation

For updates and more information on the Sewa Diwali program click here.

About Sewa Diwali

Sewa Diwali began as a grassroots initiative to support families in need during the festival of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. What started as a simple idea of selfless service has grown into a nationwide movement. Each October and November, volunteers organize campaigns to collect canned and non-perishable food items, ensuring families across the country receive assistance during the holiday season.

Through this heartfelt initiative, Sewa Diwali continues to illuminate the lives of those in need, proving that collective action and generosity can transform communities.