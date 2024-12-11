Coffee with a Cop: Building Stronger Community Connections ☕

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, December 10th, Chick-fil-A hosted a Coffee with a Cop event, bringing together Mayor James R. Barberio, Chief Richard Pantina, and the dedicated members of the Parsippany Police Department for an engaging morning of conversation and connection.
Special thanks to Charlie Atie, owner of Chick-fil-A, for graciously hosting this meaningful gathering, and to everyone who participated. Among the attendees was PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino, who joined in showing steadfast support for our community.
This event exemplifies the power of collaboration and open dialogue, fostering a stronger, safer, and more united Parsippany.