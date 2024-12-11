Thursday, December 12, 2024
Coffee with a Cop: Building Stronger Community Connections ☕

Chick-fil-A Hosts Successful Coffee with a Cop Gathering

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, December 10th, Chick-fil-A hosted a Coffee with a Cop event, bringing together Mayor James R. Barberio, Chief Richard Pantina, and the dedicated members of the Parsippany Police Department for an engaging morning of conversation and connection.

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit

Special thanks to Charlie Atie, owner of Chick-fil-A, for graciously hosting this meaningful gathering, and to everyone who participated. Among the attendees was PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino, who joined in showing steadfast support for our community.

Community Relations Officers Remo D’Alessandro and Andy Van Orden Enjoy Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit During Community Event

This event exemplifies the power of collaboration and open dialogue, fostering a stronger, safer, and more united Parsippany.

PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino and Parsippany Police Community Relations Officer Remo D’Alessandro Collaborate to Enhance Community Engagement
Charlie Atie, Owner of Chick-fil-A Parsippany, Joins Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina to Support Community Initiatives
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

