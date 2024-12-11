Coffee with a Cop: Building Stronger Community Connections ☕

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, December 10th, Chick-fil-A hosted a Coffee with a Cop event, bringing together Mayor James R. Barberio, Chief Richard Pantina, and the dedicated members of the Parsippany Police Department for an engaging morning of conversation and connection.

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit

Special thanks to Charlie Atie, owner of Chick-fil-A, for graciously hosting this meaningful gathering, and to everyone who participated. Among the attendees was PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino, who joined in showing steadfast support for our community.

Community Relations Officers Remo D’Alessandro and Andy Van Orden Enjoy Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit During Community Event

This event exemplifies the power of collaboration and open dialogue, fostering a stronger, safer, and more united Parsippany.

PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino and Parsippany Police Community Relations Officer Remo D’Alessandro Collaborate to Enhance Community Engagement