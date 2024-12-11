Resource Realty Marks Seventh Annual Toy Drive with Parsippany Community Support

PARSIPPANY — Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey continues its tradition of giving back this holiday season, spearheading its seventh annual toy drive in partnership with TeamPAR, a New Jersey-based flooring solutions company. The drive benefits the Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter (JBWS) and has been supported by fellow tenants at 299 Cherry Hill Road.

Participants contributed through drop-offs in the building’s lobby or the “shop and ship” option via an online wish list, ensuring an abundant collection of gifts for families in need. Linda Julien, Resource Realty’s office manager, has led the initiative for seven consecutive years, highlighting the importance of community service.

“Volunteering is a powerful means of helping others,” Julien said. “Through the gift of our time, generosity, and energy, we can make a tangible impact — immediate and long term — on our community.”

Following the collection deadline on December 10, the gifts will be delivered to JBWS. The shelter will host a special event, allowing mothers and grandparents to select presents for their children during the holidays, fostering joy and connection during a challenging time.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Resource Realty’s commitment to social responsibility extends beyond the holiday season. For nearly 35 years, the commercial real estate brokerage firm has focused on creating a lasting legacy of positive change. Tom Consiglio, founder and principal of RRNNJ, emphasized the company’s dedication to its community.

“There is no doubt our success has — and continues to be — intertwined with the success of our community,” Consiglio said. “At Resource Realty, we have always felt social responsibility is not only admirable, it is essential.”

RRNNJ is also deeply involved with the United Way of Northern New Jersey, particularly its Real Estate Committee, where Principal Scott Peck has served for over 25 years. This initiative has raised more than $4.5 million to support working families facing challenges such as poverty and housing insecurity.

“Through our involvement, we contribute to vital community programs that address critical social issues,” Peck noted. “The funds raised from our annual CRE Impact Award benefit families that are vital to our community, including first responders, healthcare workers, and daycare providers.”

The toy drive and broader philanthropic efforts exemplify Resource Realty’s mission to uplift the communities that have been instrumental in its success.