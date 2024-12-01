CCM Bids Farewell to Denise M. Bell After 30 Years of Dedicated Service

MORRIS COUNTY – Friends, colleagues, and associates gathered at the County College of Morris (CCM) last week to celebrate Denise M. Bell, the Executive Administrative Assistant to the President and Recording Secretary to the Board of Trustees, who is retiring after more than thirty years of exemplary service. Commissioners Deborah Smith and John Krickus, liaisons to CCM, presented a framed Resolution of Honor to Bell on behalf of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners during festivities held in the college’s Learning Resource Center in Randolph.

“Denise has been an integral part of the success, growth, and daily functioning of CCM. Her dedication and kindness have profoundly impacted the college and the greater Morris County community,” said Commissioner Smith, reflecting on Bell’s remarkable career.

“Denise pours 110 percent into anything that she does. Our hearts plummeted when she told us a year ago what her plans were. But true to who she is, everything is planned and organized. She has helped us prepare for this day and we are going to miss her enormously,” said CCM President Anthony Iacono. “We are going to miss how she leads this office and the friend she is, but we are equally happy for her as well.”

Senator Anthony Bucco, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, Kellie Doucette on behalf of U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, and the College Board of Trustees also honored Denise in her retirement.

“Smiles are contagious. When you walk anywhere at county college and Denise is there, everybody has a smile on their face. She is truly going to be missed. When I am on campus, I will miss being greeted by her smile and the warm, welcoming personality that she has,” said Senator Anthony Bucco, who presented Bell a joint Assembly citation.

Among her long list of responsibilities, Bell served as a liaison for the president and the board to state and federal agencies. She developed presentations for elected officials and industry leaders, in addition to planning significant college events including press conferences, employee engagements, and commencement ceremonies. She also prepared and managed the executive budget, and coordinated travel plans for the president and the board of trustees.

The celebration concluded with the CCM Chamber Choir singing “The Journey,” a moving tribute to Bell, who thanked everyone and offered some closing words of wisdom.

“I encourage you all to laugh a lot and to be kind. Smile as much as you want and as much as you can. I’ve made so many friends here and you’re all wonderful to me. Life is made up of losses and gains. Being here was a gain. Thank you all so much,” said Denise Bell.

Upon her official retirement at the end of August, she and her husband, David, plan to relocate to the South Shore of Massachusetts to be closer to their son and daughter-in-law.

To maintain consistent operations for the office of the President and Board of Trustees, Joanne Hugues will be appointed as the Executive Administrative Assistant and Trustee Recording Secretary. Mary Earl will be appointed to the position currently held by Ms. Hugues, Executive Administrative Assistant and Community Relations Coordinator.