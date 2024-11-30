Kiwanis Clubs Serve Over 300 Thanksgiving Meals Across Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — This week, Kiwanis Clubs in Northern New Jersey embraced the holiday spirit by serving over 300 hot turkey dinners to senior citizens and individuals in need, spreading warmth and compassion throughout the community.
“We are honored to partner with the Kiwanis Clubs and Key Club students to host this meaningful event,” said Mo Abdehady, owner of IHOP. “Providing a warm meal and a welcoming space for our senior citizens and those in need is truly special, and we’re proud to be part of such a heartfelt community effort.”
In Cedar Knolls, the Morristown Kiwanis Club, in partnership with the Morristown High School Key Club, hosted an event at the Cedar Knolls IHOP, serving over 100 meals. Key Club students greeted guests, guided them to tables, took their orders, and served a hearty meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans.
Kiwanis Club of Morristown President, Sarah Togawa, extended the spirit of giving by personally delivering hot meals to residents who were unable to attend the Thanksgiving dinner at IHOP. Her thoughtful efforts ensured that everyone, regardless of circumstance, could enjoy a warm meal and feel included in the holiday celebration.
Guests also took home pies—generously sponsored by Barbara Freda of Genesis Health Care and Michelle Gabayoyo, Home Care Director—choosing from Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Apple, Apple Crumb, or Coconut. The pies, provided by ShopRite Parsippany at a discount, added a sweet finishing touch to the day.
On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover, alongside the Morris Hills High School Key Club, served over 175 meals at the Kenvil IHOP. Key Club students once again provided a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring guests enjoyed a delicious meal and attentive service. Sponsored by Frank Cahill of Focus Publications, guests also received pies courtesy of ShopRite Parsippany.
Percy Zegarra of Premier Car Service and the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs provided transportation that made this event accessible to our seniors, ensuring everyone could participate in the celebration and enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.
On Wednesday, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, joined by the Parsippany Hills High School Key Club, Parsippany High School Key Club, and Mountain Lakes High School Key Club, served over 100 meals at the Parsippany IHOP. Students continued their tradition of hospitality, creating a warm and inclusive environment for all attendees. Barbara Freda and Michelle Gabayoyo once again sponsored the pies, allowing guests to leave with a sweet treat for the holiday. In addition, Cahill and Lt. Governor Nicolas Limanov started the afternoon by delivering hot meals to residents in Parsippany, who are disabled and couldn’t make the trip.
“Heartfelt thanks to all the amazing volunteers who came together to serve our seniors today! Your kindness, dedication, and hard work brought smiles and joy to our community. A special shoutout to the Kiwanis Club for your unwavering support and partnership—your passion for service is an inspiration to everyone. Together, we’ve made a lasting impact, creating a day full of love and connection. Let’s continue to spread positivity, one act of kindness at a time,” said Edgar Ortega, General Manager of Parsippany IHOP.
Special thanks to Michele Picone, Director of Health and Human Services for coordinating with the seniors making sure everyone was not alone and had an opportunity for a hot meal.
Justin Chen, New Jersey Key Club Governor, and Janvi Singh, Lt. Governor of Division 17 NJ Key Club, joined the effort, lending their leadership and support to this meaningful community initiative.
“This has been a project of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany for many years,” said Frank Cahill, NJ District Governor-Elect and member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “We added the other clubs last year and continued the tradition this year.”
The initiative, coordinated by Cahill, showcased the strength of community, collaboration, and compassion, demonstrating the impact of service during the holiday season.