Kiwanis Clubs Serve Over 300 Thanksgiving Meals Across Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — This week, Kiwanis Clubs in Northern New Jersey embraced the holiday spirit by serving over 300 hot turkey dinners to senior citizens and individuals in need, spreading warmth and compassion throughout the community.

“We are honored to partner with the Kiwanis Clubs and Key Club students to host this meaningful event,” said Mo Abdehady, owner of IHOP. “Providing a warm meal and a welcoming space for our senior citizens and those in need is truly special, and we’re proud to be part of such a heartfelt community effort.”

The Morristown High School Key Club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Morristown, volunteered their time and energy to serve turkey dinners to senior citizens and individuals in need. Their dedication and teamwork embodied the spirit of the season, ensuring every guest felt welcomed and cared for during the event.

In Cedar Knolls, the Morristown Kiwanis Club, in partnership with the Morristown High School Key Club, hosted an event at the Cedar Knolls IHOP, serving over 100 meals. Key Club students greeted guests, guided them to tables, took their orders, and served a hearty meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans.

Kiwanis Club of Morristown President, Sarah Togawa, extended the spirit of giving by personally delivering hot meals to residents who were unable to attend the Thanksgiving dinner at IHOP. Her thoughtful efforts ensured that everyone, regardless of circumstance, could enjoy a warm meal and feel included in the holiday celebration.

Morristown Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty joined residents at IHOP, sharing in the warmth and camaraderie of a Thanksgiving dinner. His presence highlighted the spirit of community and gratitude, as everyone came together to enjoy a hearty meal and meaningful connections during the holiday season.

Colonial Coach generously donated a bus to provide transportation for guests who needed a ride to the dinner, ensuring everyone could participate in the event and enjoy the meal together.

Guests also took home pies—generously sponsored by Barbara Freda of Genesis Health Care and Michelle Gabayoyo, Home Care Director—choosing from Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Apple, Apple Crumb, or Coconut. The pies, provided by ShopRite Parsippany at a discount, added a sweet finishing touch to the day.

On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover, alongside the Morris Hills High School Key Club, served over 175 meals at the Kenvil IHOP. Key Club students once again provided a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring guests enjoyed a delicious meal and attentive service. Sponsored by Frank Cahill of Focus Publications, guests also received pies courtesy of ShopRite Parsippany.

Percy Zegarra of Premier Car Service and the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs provided transportation that made this event accessible to our seniors, ensuring everyone could participate in the celebration and enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.



Kiwanis Club of Greater Dover, alongside the Morris Hills High School Key Club, served over 175 meals at the Kenvil IHOP. Photo by Leonardo Garcia.

Frank Cahill, NJ District Governor-Elect, demonstrated the true spirit of service by personally attending to a table of Townsquare Senior Singles, ensuring they felt welcome and cared for during the Thanksgiving dinner. His hands-on approach exemplified the Kiwanis’ commitment to fostering community and connection. Photo by Leonardo Garcia.

Michelle Espada and Dover Councilman Geovani Estacio ensured that each guest received a pie, generously sponsored by Frank Cahill, Publisher of Dover Focus. Their efforts added a sweet conclusion to the event, leaving attendees with a memorable and heartfelt experience. Photo by Leonardo Garcia.

On Wednesday, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, joined by the Parsippany Hills High School Key Club, Parsippany High School Key Club, and Mountain Lakes High School Key Club, served over 100 meals at the Parsippany IHOP. Students continued their tradition of hospitality, creating a warm and inclusive environment for all attendees. Barbara Freda and Michelle Gabayoyo once again sponsored the pies, allowing guests to leave with a sweet treat for the holiday. In addition, Cahill and Lt. Governor Nicolas Limanov started the afternoon by delivering hot meals to residents in Parsippany, who are disabled and couldn’t make the trip.

Key Club members enthusiastically stepped up to serve food during the event, embodying the core values of leadership and service. They welcomed guests with warm smiles, took orders, and delivered plates filled with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more. Their dedication and teamwork ensured a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance. Photo by Giovanni DiDomenico, ShopMorris County.

“Heartfelt thanks to all the amazing volunteers who came together to serve our seniors today! Your kindness, dedication, and hard work brought smiles and joy to our community. A special shoutout to the Kiwanis Club for your unwavering support and partnership—your passion for service is an inspiration to everyone. Together, we’ve made a lasting impact, creating a day full of love and connection. Let’s continue to spread positivity, one act of kindness at a time,” said Edgar Ortega, General Manager of Parsippany IHOP.

Guests also took home pies—generously sponsored by Barbara Freda of Genesis Health Care and Michelle Gabayoyo, Home Care Director—choosing from Pumpkin, Sweet Potato, Apple, Apple Crumb, or Coconut. Photo by Giovanni DiDomenico, ShopMorris County.

Special thanks to Michele Picone, Director of Health and Human Services for coordinating with the seniors making sure everyone was not alone and had an opportunity for a hot meal.

The Parsippany Transit System ensured senior citizens could join the festivities by providing transportation to IHOP, where they enjoyed a hot dinner served by the dedicated Kiwanis Key Club students. This thoughtful service highlighted the community’s commitment to making the event accessible and enjoyable for all.

Justin Chen, New Jersey Key Club Governor, and Janvi Singh, Lt. Governor of Division 17 NJ Key Club, joined the effort, lending their leadership and support to this meaningful community initiative.

“This has been a project of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany for many years,” said Frank Cahill, NJ District Governor-Elect and member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “We added the other clubs last year and continued the tradition this year.”

The initiative, coordinated by Cahill, showcased the strength of community, collaboration, and compassion, demonstrating the impact of service during the holiday season.