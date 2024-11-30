Sunday, December 1, 2024
Littleton Elementary Celebrates Thanksgiving with Fun Run

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
Littleton Elementary School kicks off its first-ever Thanksgiving Fun Run, uniting students, families, and staff for a day of fitness, fun, and community spirit!

PARSIPPANYLittleton Elementary School hosted its first-ever Thanksgiving Fun Run, filled with fitness, games, and camaraderie, bringing the entire school community together. Organized by the fifth-grade committee, comprised of ten fifth-grade parent representatives, the event provided an opportunity for students, parents, and staff to celebrate the holiday season while raising funds for fifth-grade activities.

Kate Cooper, a student from Littleton Elementary School, engages in a friendly game of pumpkin tic-tac-toe during the Inaugural Thanksgiving Fun Run, exemplifying the day’s spirit of community and fun.

The concept for the Fun Run came from the fifth graders, who envisioned a school-wide event inspired by the popular “Turkey Trot.” Students of all grades ran laps around the school field, cheered on by teachers and families. Every lap completed brought participants closer to earning prizes, with fifth graders going a step further by securing pledges and donations from their families and friends. The day’s proceeds will help fund upcoming class projects and events, making it as impactful as it was entertaining.

Parsippany Hills High School art students brought smiles and creativity to the Thanksgiving Fun Run with vibrant face painting, adding an extra splash of color to the festivities!

 “It was so much more than a fundraiser,” said Nicole Komissar, Vice President of the Littleton Elementary Parent Teacher Association. “This event was a way for our students to feel proud of what they could accomplish, it brought them together in such a meaningful way.”

In addition to the laps, attendees enjoyed a variety of family-friendly activities, including a DJ, pumpkin tick-tack-toe, corn hole, and a Plinko game. High school art students from Parsippany Hills High School volunteered their time to paint faces for younger attendees, adding color and creativity to the festive atmosphere. “Michele Ward, a fifth-grade committee member, really took the lead on spearheading the Fun Run. She brought the vision to life,” said Komissar. Parents and siblings also joined in, creating a vibrant scene where everyone felt included.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia with Littleton Elementary School Principal Brian Staples

The biggest highlight of the day was the dunk tank, which gave fifth graders a special challenge. Any student who completed 15 laps earned the chance to dunk their teacher or principal into a tank of ice-cold water. It quickly became the centerpiece of the event, drawing laughter and cheers as students lined up for their turn. By the end of the day, every fifth grader had met the 15-lap challenge, with the dunk tank serving as both a reward and a source of great fun.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Olivia Batraki, Bryan Lowe, a fifth-grade teacher at Littleton Elementary School, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice President Frank Neglia

The event brought the community together, with teachers and parents volunteering to count laps and oversee games, while high schoolers brought their creativity to life with face painting. Families cheered from the sidelines, ensuring that every student felt encouraged and supported. As the day wound down, students left with smiles on their faces, stories to share, and a sense of accomplishment. The Littleton community hopes the Thanksgiving Fun Run becomes an annual event, it has already cemented its place as a special day in the hearts of everyone at Littleton Elementary.

From the youngest participants to the fifth graders who took the lead, it was a day that showcased the best of the school’s community spirit and teamwork.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, December 2024. Click here to view the magazine.

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, has been showcasing his journalistic talents by covering a variety of stories for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications.
