Friday, November 29, 2024
New Jersey State Police Seek Public’s Help in Road Rage Shooting Incident on Interstate 80

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Police are calling on the public to assist in their investigation of a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 27, along Interstate 80 eastbound near exit 47B in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident unfolded at approximately 6:18 a.m. when troopers from Troop “B” Totowa Station responded to reports of gunfire. The suspect, operating a silver minivan with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, reportedly pulled alongside a blue Subaru Outback driven by the victim. Without warning, the suspect fired at least one shot, striking the rear driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and the suspect’s motive.

The New Jersey State Police emphasize the importance of public cooperation in resolving the case. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information about the events leading up to or following the shooting to contact the NJSP Troop “B” Totowa Station Detective Bureau at (973) 785-9412.

This disturbing act of road rage has shocked the community, and law enforcement is committed to identifying the suspect and ensuring the safety of motorists.

