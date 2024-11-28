PHS DECA Share Visit CareOne Nursing Home as a Thanksgiving Gesture

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School DECA Chapter, a student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management, is dedicated to fostering civic responsibility and professional skills. Led by Advisor Mr. Ahmed Kandil and its Executive Board Officers, the chapter visited CareOne on Wednesday to distribute handmade cards to residents, spreading joy and positivity throughout the facility.

The cards, created by chapter members during Tuesday’s lunch period, were part of an effort to uplift spirits, express gratitude, and bring joy to the CareOne community. This thoughtful initiative was proposed by Co-President Tanush Panuganti as part of the chapter’s Community Service Campaign, emphasizing DECA’s commitment to giving back to the community through acts of kindness.

The students enthusiastically designed and produced over 80 cards, ensuring every resident was included and felt appreciated. During the visit, board members took time to socialize with residents, offering companionship while delivering the cards. Through this initiative, Parsippany High School DECA demonstrated its mission of making a positive impact, building connections, and cultivating leadership and community engagement skills.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2024. Click here to view the magazine.