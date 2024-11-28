Morris County Promotes Shopping at “Small Businesses” This Holiday Season

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners has officially designated Saturday, November 30, adopting a special resolution to observe Small Business Saturday, recognizing the essential role small businesses play in driving the county’s economy and enhancing the overall quality of life for our communities.

Small Business Saturday®, launched by American Express on November 27, 2010, has evolved into a national movement encouraging holiday shoppers to patronize local businesses. This year marks the 15th annual event.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, along with Councilman Justin Musella, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce members, including Board Member Nicolas Limanov, welcomed Salad House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“In Morris County, small businesses are vital to our communities, serving as the backbone of our local economies,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers. “We are proud to have helped many of them after the pandemic through a Small Business Grant program that issued nearly $11 million in aid in 2022, and we continue to invest in marketing campaigns to drive visitors and tourists to our many downtown shopping areas. Small businesses are indispensable to our county’s economic strength and quality of life.”

Small businesses also are a cornerstone of the U.S. economy. According to a July 2024 report by the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 34.7 million small businesses nationwide, representing 99.9% of all businesses and employing nearly 59 million people. These businesses have created more than 20 million net new jobs since 1995.

“We support several key resources that help to drive our area’s growth,” said Commissioner Tayfun Selen, liaison to the Morris County Economic Development Committee. “The work of organizations such as the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, Morris County Tourism Bureau, Morris County Economic Development Corporation, and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce are crucial to growing local businesses in our community.”

This year, the Morris County Economic Development Alliance has partnered with American Express as an official community partner for Small Business Saturday®. The partnership reinforces Morris County’s commitment to fostering local business growth by encouraging residents to Shop Small® and support the unique character of the county’s small business community.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, driving innovation, creating jobs, and enriching the fabric of Parsippany. By supporting them, especially on Small Business Saturday, we strengthen our local economy and preserve the unique character that makes our county a truly special place to live and thrive,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development.

Ribbon-Cutting Celebration: Jen Peel, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Mayor James Barberio, Jeff Platkin, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, and Jigar Shah gathered for the grand opening of That 1 Painter’s new location, marking the company’s official launch in Parsippany and the surrounding area. The event coincided with the celebration of Small Business Saturday, highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses like That 1 Painter in strengthening the community and local economy.

“We’re proud to support Small Business Saturday and celebrate the many small businesses that give Morris County its unique charm,” said Meghan Hunscher, President and CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. “We invite everyone to use our online business directory, a year-round resource to discover and support local businesses throughout the county.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses throughout the holiday season. “Shopping small” not only bolsters the local economy but also preserves the charm and character that makes Morris County a special place to live, work, and raise a family.

The final paragraph of the resolution reads:

“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved, that the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Morris and State of New Jersey, in recognition of the crucial role small businesses play in our economy and quality of life in Morris County, hereby proclaims November 30, to be “Small Business Saturday 2024” and urges communities across the nation to “Shop Small®” not only on that day, but throughout the year.”

For more information about “shopping small” in Morris County, visit the Morris County Tourism website