Liquid Church Aims to Pack Over One Million Meals to Feed the Hungry This Holiday Season

PARSIPPANY – This December, Liquid Church is calling on New Jersey residents to make a global impact by participating in a powerful mission to fight hunger. The church is hosting a massive meal-packing event on Friday, December 6th, and Saturday, December 7th, to pack over ONE MILLION MEALS in just one weekend.

The event, organized in partnership with Rise Against Hunger, will take place at seven locations across New Jersey, including Morris, Mercer, Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties. Locally, residents can join the outreach at 299 Webro Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, on Saturday, December 7th, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The meals prepared during this event will be sent to families suffering from chronic malnutrition in Zambia and other developing nations, providing critical nourishment to those in need. With the ambitious target of reaching over one million meals, Liquid Church is seeking 6,000 volunteers to make this vision a reality.

“This is more than just a meal-packing event,” said a representative from Liquid Church. “It’s an opportunity to come together as a community, give back, and make a tangible difference for families around the world during the Christmas season.”

The event is open to everyone and is family-friendly, making it a perfect way for people of all ages to serve together during the holidays. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their families, friends, or coworkers to share in the experience of giving back.

Participants can register online by clicking here to secure their spot.

Join Liquid Church in spreading hope and love this holiday season by being part of this life-changing outreach. With your help, this extraordinary mission to fight global hunger can become a reality.