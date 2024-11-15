Breaking News: Parsippany School District Superintendent is Retiring

PARSIPPANY — At the November 14 Board of Education meeting for the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, Dr. Robert Sutter announced his resignation, effective July 1, 2025.

Dr. Sutter has served as Superintendent of Schools since June 2023, succeeding Dr. Barbara Sargent, who held the position from 2017 to 2023. Before becoming Superintendent, Dr. Sutter was the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

“It is with regret that the Parsippany Board Of Education accepts the retirement notice of Dr. Robert Sutter Dr. Sutter joined the district in 2016 as assistant superintendent of human resources. He was promoted to superintendent of schools in 2023. Dr. Sutter made tremendous advancements to our district and will be missed. The Parsippany Board Of Education will commence a search for Dr. Sutter’s replacement in January 2025,” said Andy Choffo, President Parsippany Board of Education.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio stated “A great educator’s influence transcends the limits of the classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the lives they’ve touched. Congratulations to Dr. Robert Sutter on a successful career and a well-earned retirement. As a proud product of the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, I am grateful for his hard work and dedication. After being at the helm as countless students prepared to achieve their dreams and aspirations, I hope Dr. Sutter enjoys a retirement full of relaxation, adventure, and every happiness that life has to offer.”

“I had the privilege of spending many years alongside Dr. Sutter during my 15 years on the Board of Education, six years as president. Dr. Sutter is an outstanding educator and will surely be missed. I worked alongside him as HR director. He is a fine gentleman and someone whom people can always rely on for help. He cared about people, which is an admirable trait. People like Dr. Sutter don’t come along too often. Dr. Sutter was always willing to help anyone and generally cared about people. He will be missed by the district. I wish Dr. Sutter the best of luck in his future endeavors, and always the best to him and his family,” said Council Vice President Frank Neglia.

Board member Tim Berrios said “Dr. Sutter’s retirement marks the end of an incredible chapter for the Parsippany school district. His dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting legacy, making our schools stronger and better for generations to come. I will deeply miss his leadership and his passion for education, but I wish him and his family Godspeed as they embark on this next journey. The Parsippany community is better because he was here.”

Dr. Sutter expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Parsippany community during his announcement.

Details regarding the district’s next steps in selecting a new Superintendent will be shared as they become available.