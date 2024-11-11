The Rock and Roll Big Night of Giving: An Evening of Music, Food, and Generosity

MORRIS COUNTY — Join for a night of unforgettable entertainment and community giving at The Rock and Roll Big Night of Giving, an event dedicated to supporting The Molly Mack GoFundMe Page, Michael Spiaggia, and disaster relief efforts for recent hurricane-devastated areas.

This charitable evening takes place at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center, located at 60 N. Jefferson Road, Whippany, on Friday, November 15, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and festivities run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is only $15.00 and includes both live entertainment and a fantastic selection of food.

Event Partners

The event is made possible through the collaboration of local communities, including East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Morris Township, and Parsippany, with vital support from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Whippany/Cedar Knolls Fire Departments, and The 200 Club of Morris County.

Food and Entertainment

Generous food donations have been provided by Colliers Engineering, The Godfather, Sorrento Bakery, CJ’s Deli, and the Ukrainian American Cultural Center, ensuring an evening full of delicious options.

Guests will be treated to a vibrant lineup of musical entertainment featuring The Commissioners, a band led by talented musicians John Desena, Dan Gallagher, Michael Cifelli, Kevin Hummel, and Tom “Ace” Gallagher on drums.

Additionally, DJ Nader will keep the energy high throughout the night, and Sharon’s Studio of Dance & Music Break Dancers will make a special appearance, bringing their unique talent to the stage.

Support the Cause

All proceeds and donations will go directly to the causes and communities in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring essential items to support hurricane-impacted areas. Items especially in demand include:

Water, canned and boxed food, and baby formula

Hygiene products such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and hand soap

Towels, baby wipes, toilet paper, and paper towels

First aid kits, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, rags, sponges, and shop vacuums

Join Us

Don’t miss an evening of food, fun, and heartfelt giving. Gather your friends and family for a chance to enjoy great music and community spirit while contributing to important causes that truly make a difference. RSVP here.