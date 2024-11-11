Tuesday, November 12, 2024
HomeLocal NewsThe Rock and Roll Big Night of Giving: An Evening of Music,...
Local News

The Rock and Roll Big Night of Giving: An Evening of Music, Food, and Generosity

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
360

MORRIS COUNTY — Join for a night of unforgettable entertainment and community giving at The Rock and Roll Big Night of Giving, an event dedicated to supporting The Molly Mack GoFundMe Page, Michael Spiaggia, and disaster relief efforts for recent hurricane-devastated areas.

This charitable evening takes place at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center, located at 60 N. Jefferson Road, Whippany, on Friday, November 15, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and festivities run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is only $15.00 and includes both live entertainment and a fantastic selection of food.

Event Partners
The event is made possible through the collaboration of local communities, including East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Morris Township, and Parsippany, with vital support from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Whippany/Cedar Knolls Fire Departments, and The 200 Club of Morris County.

Food and Entertainment
Generous food donations have been provided by Colliers Engineering, The Godfather, Sorrento Bakery, CJ’s Deli, and the Ukrainian American Cultural Center, ensuring an evening full of delicious options.

Guests will be treated to a vibrant lineup of musical entertainment featuring The Commissioners, a band led by talented musicians John Desena, Dan Gallagher, Michael Cifelli, Kevin Hummel, and Tom “Ace” Gallagher on drums.

Additionally, DJ Nader will keep the energy high throughout the night, and Sharon’s Studio of Dance & Music Break Dancers will make a special appearance, bringing their unique talent to the stage.

Support the Cause
All proceeds and donations will go directly to the causes and communities in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring essential items to support hurricane-impacted areas. Items especially in demand include:

  • Water, canned and boxed food, and baby formula
  • Hygiene products such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and hand soap
  • Towels, baby wipes, toilet paper, and paper towels
  • First aid kits, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, rags, sponges, and shop vacuums

Join Us
Don’t miss an evening of food, fun, and heartfelt giving. Gather your friends and family for a chance to enjoy great music and community spirit while contributing to important causes that truly make a difference. RSVP here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany PBA 131’s Cigar Night: A New Tradition Begins with Local Flavor and Flair
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Hosts Patriotic Veterans Day Commemoration
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »