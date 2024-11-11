Parsippany-Troy Hills Hosts Patriotic Veterans Day Commemoration

PARSIPPANY — A significant gathering of veterans, families, and community members assembled at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany on Monday, November 11, to pay tribute to those who served. Among the distinguished attendees were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Former Council President Michael dePierro, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Rolando Morales from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella.
Council Vice President Michael J. dePierro, himself a veteran, led the ceremony with dignity, wearing his service cap and VFW jacket. The Veterans Day event in Parsippany-Troy Hills was a heartfelt tribute to honor the bravery and sacrifices of veterans. The ceremony began with a salute led by members of VFW Post #10184 and American Legion Post #249, followed by taps played by David Glasner to honor fallen soldiers.
dePierro shared moving remarks and read “Just a Common Soldier” and “The Noble and the Brave: A Veteran’s Day Tribute.”
The event featured contributions from local clergy and officials. Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church opened with an invocation, and Rev. Donald A. Bragg from Parsippany Presbyterian Church closed with a benediction. Fr. David Pickens from St. Peter the Apostle RC Church offered a prayer of remembrance, providing a solemn moment to honor those who have passed.
Mayor James R. Barberio welcomed attendees with remarks of gratitude and support on behalf of the community. Musical tributes, performed by Michelle Musolino-Roberts, included “The National Anthem” and “God Bless America,” adding a patriotic atmosphere to the event.
The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths, led by VFW Commander Mark Miller and American Legion Commander Bruce Michels, followed by the retirement of colors by both organizations, marking a respectful close to the day’s commemorative events.