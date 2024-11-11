Parsippany-Troy Hills Hosts Patriotic Veterans Day Commemoration

PARSIPPANY — A significant gathering of veterans, families, and community members assembled at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany on Monday, November 11, to pay tribute to those who served. Among the distinguished attendees were Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Former Council President Michael dePierro, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Rolando Morales from Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella.

Former Council President Michael J. dePierro, proudly wearing his service cap and VFW jacket, leads the Veterans Day ceremony in Parsippany, honoring veterans with heartfelt words and solemn reflections.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio addresses attendees at the Veterans Day ceremony, expressing gratitude for the service and sacrifices of local veterans.

Council Vice President Michael J. dePierro, himself a veteran, led the ceremony with dignity, wearing his service cap and VFW jacket. The Veterans Day event in Parsippany-Troy Hills was a heartfelt tribute to honor the bravery and sacrifices of veterans. The ceremony began with a salute led by members of VFW Post #10184 and American Legion Post #249, followed by taps played by David Glasner to honor fallen soldiers.

Rolando Morales, representing Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office, participates in the Parsippany Veterans Day ceremony, standing in support of local veterans and honoring their service.

dePierro shared moving remarks and read “Just a Common Soldier” and “The Noble and the Brave: A Veteran’s Day Tribute.”

Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church delivers the invocation at the Parsippany Veterans Day ceremony, setting a solemn tone of gratitude and remembrance.

The event featured contributions from local clergy and officials. Deacon Len Deo of St. Ann’s RC Church opened with an invocation, and Rev. Donald A. Bragg from Parsippany Presbyterian Church closed with a benediction. Fr. David Pickens from St. Peter the Apostle RC Church offered a prayer of remembrance, providing a solemn moment to honor those who have passed.

Michelle Musolino-Roberts performs a heartfelt rendition of “The National Anthem” and “God Bless America” at the Parsippany Veterans Day ceremony, adding a patriotic spirit to the event.

Mayor James R. Barberio welcomed attendees with remarks of gratitude and support on behalf of the community. Musical tributes, performed by Michelle Musolino-Roberts, included “The National Anthem” and “God Bless America,” adding a patriotic atmosphere to the event.

VFW Commander Mark Miller lays a wreath at the Parsippany Veterans Day ceremony, honoring the courage and sacrifices of veterans.

American Legion Commander Bruce Michels participates in the wreath-laying ceremony at Parsippany’s Veterans Day event, paying tribute to those who served.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths, led by VFW Commander Mark Miller and American Legion Commander Bruce Michels, followed by the retirement of colors by both organizations, marking a respectful close to the day’s commemorative events.



Councilman Justin Musella and Howard Hendrickson stand together at the Veterans Day ceremony, honoring those who served and representing the community’s commitment to veterans.

Wreaths are laid at the Veterans Day ceremony in Parsippany-Troy Hills, symbolizing remembrance and respect for those who have served.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon participates in the Veterans Day ceremony in Parsippany-Troy Hills, paying tribute to veterans and honoring their dedication and sacrifice.



