Parsippany PBA 131’s Cigar Night: A New Tradition Begins with Local Flavor and Flair

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany PBA 131 hosted its highly successful first Annual Cigar Night at the elegant Knoll West Country Club. The event welcomed over 200 enthusiastic guests who enjoyed an evening of camaraderie and relaxation.

Steve Colantoni, Patrick Lorenzo, George Tsimpedes, and Councilman Justin Musella Gather for PBA 131’s First Annual Celebration

Knoll West served a stunning spread, with an array of buffet-style dishes and a selection of delicious, walk-around appetizers that set the stage for a memorable night. Adding to the event’s appeal, Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet provided a curated assortment of premium liquors for attendees to sample. Joe Canal’s own Nick Patel was present, ensuring that each guest had the opportunity to savor their favorite drinks and discover new flavors. The success of the night was a testament to the strong community spirit and the collaborative efforts that brought this event to life.

Dr. Bhagirath Maheta with Chick-fil-A Parsippany owner Charles Atie

For off-duty officers, it’s a great time to catch up with friends, family and colleagues.

Parsippany PBA 131 is the local chapter of the Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) in Parsippany-Troy Hills. It represents the interests of local law enforcement officers, advocating for their rights, benefits, and working conditions.

Like other PBA chapters, Parsippany PBA 131 is involved in community outreach and fundraising activities, supporting local initiatives and charitable causes.

Events such as their Annual Cigar Night help raise funds to support various charitable endeavors and strengthen connections between the police force and the community they serve.