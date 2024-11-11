Parsippany Cube Club Hosts Thrilling Competition, Raising $1,200 for Community Initiatives

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) held its highly anticipated annual Rubik’s Cube competition on Saturday, November 9, at the Gateway Community Resource Center in nearby Boonton. The event, which ran from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., drew 20 participants, ranging from beginners to seasoned speedcubers, and attracted an enthusiastic crowd of spectators. The event was more than just a showcase of cubing prowess—it was a community-driven fundraiser that successfully raised $1,200 for local charitable causes.

Trophies given out to the winners

A Day of Fast-Paced Fun

The competition featured three main categories: the classic 3×3 Rubik’s Cube, the beginner-friendly 2×2 cube, and the Pyraminx, a triangular puzzle that offers a unique challenge. Participants showcased impressive speed and skill, with many achieving personal best times. The atmosphere was electric as each round concluded, with spectators cheering on their favorite cubers.

Nick Sota, Founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, expressed his excitement about the turnout. “We’re thrilled to see such a great mix of talent and enthusiasm,” said Sota. “This event not only celebrates the fun and challenge of cubing but also brings our community together for a good cause. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished today.”

The Parsippany Cube Club team, Dipika Sota and Ajoy Kumar, pictured with the Gateway team

Community Support and Local Sponsorships

The competition received strong backing from local sponsors, including SpeedCubeShop, a popular retailer specializing in cubing products, and Parsippany Focus, which helped promote the event. The sponsorships provided essential support, including prizes for the winners and promotional materials that added a professional touch to the event. SpeedCubeShop contributed gift vouchers and branded merchandise, while Parsippany Focus provided media coverage, helping raise awareness and attract participants.

The entry fee for competitors was set at $35, with all proceeds going directly to community initiatives. In previous years, the Parsippany Cube Club has raised significant funds for various New Jersey charities, including food pantries and youth programs. This year’s proceeds will continue to support similar causes, reflecting the club’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the local area.

Micheal Shatkin, winner of the “pyraminx” event pictured with his prizes

Spotlight on Young Talent

The event highlighted the impressive skills of young cubers who have honed their techniques through the club’s regular training sessions and workshops. Founded in 2020 by Nick Sota, the Parsippany Cube Club has quickly become a hub for cubing enthusiasts, offering classes for all skill levels. Many of the day’s top performers credited their success to the training they received at the club, showcasing solve times that had significantly improved in just a few months of practice.

The competition winners were recognized in each category, with Calvin Lim dominating both the 3×3 and 2×2 events. Michael Shatkin took home first place in the Pyraminx category, rounding out an exciting day of fierce but friendly rivalry. Each winner received a trophy, an official certificate, and gift vouchers provided by SpeedCubeShop.

Competition Results:

3×3 Cube: 1st Place: Calvin Lim 2nd Place: Michael Miloslavskiy 3rd Place: Davin Hyde

2×2 Cube: 1st Place: Calvin Lim 2nd Place: Michael Miloslavskiy 3rd Place: Davin Hyde

Pyraminx: 1st Place: Michael Shatkin2nd Place: Edward Eodice 3rd Place: Alejandro Mateo



Looking Ahead: More Competitions and Community Engagement

“We couldn’t have done this without the incredible support of our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire Parsippany community,” said Sota. “This is just the beginning. We’re excited to host more events that bring people together and showcase the joy of cubing.”

For more information about upcoming events, and classes, or to get involved, visit the Parsippany Cube Club’s official website at parsippanycubeclub.org or follow them on social media for the latest updates.

This event was a testament to the growing popularity of cubing in Parsippany and highlighted the positive impact of local initiatives that blend fun, education, and philanthropy. With plans for more events in the pipeline, the Parsippany Cube Club is well-positioned to continue fostering a vibrant cubing community while making a meaningful difference.