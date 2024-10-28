Monday, October 28, 2024
Surrogate Darling Hosts Estate Planning Seminar Offering Multiple Access Platforms

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Jay Thomson, President of Benson Thomson Agency, Inc., and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling recently led an insightful seminar at the Morris County Library, focusing on estate planning and the serious implications of dying without a will. Special guest Jay Thomson, President of Benson Thomson Agency, Inc., provided valuable insights into surety bonds, enhancing the discussion for attendees.

“Around 40% of estate cases that come through the Morris County Surrogate’s Court are administrations, meaning someone passed without a will. These conversations are crucial to help families avoid unnecessary complications,” stated Surrogate Darling.

The seminar was accessible through multiple platforms, offering in-person attendance, webinar participation, and live streaming to allow residents to join in their preferred format. Surrogate Darling’s commitment to sharing important information through various channels reflects her dedication to serving Morris County residents and ensuring the Surrogate’s Office resources are easily accessible.

For more information about the Morris County Surrogate’s Office and upcoming events, please visit www.morrissurrogate.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

