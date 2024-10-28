Surrogate Darling Hosts Estate Planning Seminar Offering Multiple Access Platforms

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling recently led an insightful seminar at the Morris County Library, focusing on estate planning and the serious implications of dying without a will. Special guest Jay Thomson, President of Benson Thomson Agency, Inc., provided valuable insights into surety bonds, enhancing the discussion for attendees.

“Around 40% of estate cases that come through the Morris County Surrogate’s Court are administrations, meaning someone passed without a will. These conversations are crucial to help families avoid unnecessary complications,” stated Surrogate Darling.

The seminar was accessible through multiple platforms, offering in-person attendance, webinar participation, and live streaming to allow residents to join in their preferred format. Surrogate Darling’s commitment to sharing important information through various channels reflects her dedication to serving Morris County residents and ensuring the Surrogate’s Office resources are easily accessible.

For more information about the Morris County Surrogate’s Office and upcoming events, please visit www.morrissurrogate.com.