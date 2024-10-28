Letter to the Editor: No More PILOTS

Dear Editor:

Once again Mayor Barberio is moving forward with plans to grant more PILOT Programs in Parsippany. As usual, he is short on details, we can assume that is because as of yet John Inglesino has not told him what he should say. Inglesino is the Puppet Master and the Mayor is merely his Puppet. During the last election, Mayor Barberio’s name was on the ballot, but if truth be told John Inglesino is running Parsippany.

During Barberio’s previous term in office, he lost the election because of his friendship with Inglesino. Whatever John wanted was good enough for Mayor Barberio. The Mayor often claims how he was born and raised in Parsippany and how much he loves the town, he certainly has an odd way of showing it. He constantly goes against the overwhelming majority of the public on most issues such as PILOTS, school funding, and replacing the Lake Hiawatha Library just to name a few.

We must also remember this would would not be possible without the help of the Town Council, which is merely a rubber stamp for what Mayors Barberio/Inglesino want. Two of Barberio’s loyal Council members did not run in the last election and one of them was replaced by someone that will not follow the Mayor blindly. Come the next election the residents of Parsippany must complete the job and elect a new Mayor and replace the council members that have been loyal to Mayor Barberio.

Richard Suarez