Celebrating Italian Culture: Parsippany Middle Schools Excel in Competitions

PARSIPPANY — Students from Parsippany’s middle schools are making a remarkable impact in Italian-themed competitions, showcasing their creativity and cultural awareness. Recently, Central Middle School students excelled in the Coccia Institute’s video contest, which was open to all school districts and attracted over 40 entries.

Robert Peluso interviewing Mayor James Barberio

5th/6th grade category

First Place: Robert Peluso, 6th grader, for his video featuring an interview with Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, winning a $150 Amazon gift card.

Second Place: Gabriella Klapacz, also a 6th grader, for her video on Italian athlete Nadia Battocletti, winning a $75 Amazon gift card.

Both students are part of the Italian program taught by Alessia Ricciulli.

7th/8th grade category

Second Place: Tanishka Zaveri, an 8th grader taught by Marisa Gillespie, for her project on designer Armani, also received a $75 Amazon gift card.

Central Middle School won three out of four awards, underscoring the school’s strong performance in this prestigious competition. Additionally, students from Brooklawn Middle School submitted videos and performed exceptionally well, contributing to the overall success of the event.

These achievements highlight the vibrant opportunities in Parsippany’s Italian program. The Italian competition club at Central Middle School provides students with various avenues to compete, including a poetry competition at New York University, a spring skit competition at Rutgers University, and the upcoming ITANJ Fall video competition.

This year, Alessia Ricciulli applied for and was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Italian American Committee on Education (IACE), which will further enhance the program and provide even more enriching experiences for students. Previous grants have significantly enriched the program, allowing students to enjoy cultural experiences through trips to Eataly, Casa Belvedere in Staten Island, and performances by Incanto Productions.

These initiatives inspire students to explore Italian culture while developing important skills. With continued support from the Coccia Institute, IACE, and local leaders like Mayor Barberio, the program is set to grow, encouraging more students to engage in the Italian language and culture.

As the program expands, it aims to offer enriching experiences that prepare students for meaningful engagement with diverse communities.