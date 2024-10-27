Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Deserves Better: A Call for Inclusive Education Leadership

Dear Editor:

Recent events surrounding the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education election have raised concerns about the direction of our educational leadership. A current board member and candidate for re-election recently apologized for her disruptive behavior at the September 10, 2024, Town Council Meeting. This incident, while troubling, is part of a larger pattern that deserves our attention.

Suzy Golderer is running alongside another current Board member, Sheethal Abraham, and former Board member, Matt DeVitto. All three have been endorsed by NJ Project, an organization affiliated with Moms for Liberty. It’s worth noting that NJ Project has been classified as an ‘anti-government’ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a respected civil rights organization.

These candidates’ actions and affiliations raise questions about their ability to represent Parsippany’s diverse community fairly. Board of Education members swear an oath to represent ALL students, not just those whose families align with their personal beliefs. However, the voting record of these candidates suggests a narrow view of education that does not serve our entire student body.

A concerning example is their March 2022 vote against books recommended by district administration for the high school book club. These were not mandatory curriculum materials, but rather optional selections meant to reflect our diverse student population and broaden perspectives. The titles they rejected included A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler, a story of neighboring families who clash over property lines, an oak tree, and their teenagers’ forbidden romance, exposing racial and class divides; and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz, a coming of age story of a lonely teen struggling with his sexual identity. By rejecting these books, the candidates demonstrated a reluctance to expose students to a range of ideas and experiences – a crucial aspect of a well-rounded education. They also demonstrated an unwillingness to offer a sense of belonging and acceptance to students in our district who identify as LGBTQ+.

Parsippany is a vibrant, diverse, and accepting community. Our children deserve an education that prepares them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. We need elected officials who will champion inclusive policies, embrace diversity, and ensure that all students have access to a rich, varied educational experience.

As we approach this election, I urge fellow residents to consider carefully whether these candidates truly represent the best interests of all our children. Parsippany deserves leaders who will broaden horizons, not limit them. Let’s choose representatives who will help our students grow into informed, empathetic, and successful citizens of our diverse world, and who will ensure that all our children feel included and accepted at school.

Cori Herbig