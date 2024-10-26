Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsLocal Student, Riya Jain, Earns Girl Scout Gold Award for Championing STEM...
Local NewsSchool News

Local Student, Riya Jain, Earns Girl Scout Gold Award for Championing STEM Education and Leadership

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
836
Parsippany's Riya Jain Earns Girl Scout Gold Award for STEM Leadership

PARSIPPANY — Riya Jain, a dedicated student leader at the Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering in Morris County and a resident of Parsippany has achieved the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for her outstanding initiative in reviving the MathCounts Club at Brooklawn Middle School. Through this project, she not only aimed to promote gender diversity in STEM education but also took on the crucial role of becoming a mentor to a flourishing community of future leaders in her school. Riya’s commitment to empowering her peers exemplifies the spirit of leadership that is central to both the Girl Scouts and the STEM fields.

Parsippany Student Riya Jain Earns Girl Scout Gold Award for Advancing STEM Diversity and Leadership

Riya’s passion for mathematics began early in her educational journey. She first represented her middle school in MathCounts, where she developed her skills in mathematical problem-solving and teamwork. However, upon entering high school, Riya noticed a stark gender gap in her math classes, where she often found herself among a significantly smaller number of female classmates. This observation ignited a powerful mission within her—to not only excel in mathematics but also to inspire other girls to pursue their interests in STEM. Recognizing the importance of representation and support, Riya sought to create an inclusive environment where girls could thrive in mathematics.

When the MathCounts Club at Brooklawn Middle School was discontinued during the 2021-22 school year, Riya refused to let this setback diminish her goals. Instead, she demonstrated exceptional leadership skills by navigating the requirements to restart the club. She proactively reached out to the school principal and collaborated closely with Ms. Summa, a passionate math teacher at Brooklawn who shares her commitment to helping students excel in STEM. Together, they laid the groundwork for a revitalized MathCounts Club, dedicated to encouraging all students, especially girls, to explore their mathematical abilities.

The revitalized MathCounts Club, with Riya serving as a co-coach, quickly grew to over 70 enthusiastic participants, with nearly half of the members being girls—an inspiring achievement that underscores Riya’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in STEM fields. In each meeting, Riya focused on coaching the team in essential skills and techniques needed for the competition, drawing from her own experiences in MathCounts to provide valuable insights. The hard work and dedication of Riya and her team culminated in an impressive 5th-place finish in their last two competitions, showcasing not only her leadership and mentorship but also the renewed energy and enthusiasm of the club members.

As a result of her unwavering dedication to STEM education, leadership, and community service, Riya has now earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting. This prestigious award is not only a recognition of her hard work and commitment but also a reflection of her desire to give back to the community. She is particularly focused on ensuring that all students, especially girls, have equal opportunities to explore the wonders of STEM, thereby paving the way for future generations of female leaders in the field.

Looking ahead, Riya is excited to continue running the MathCounts Club during the 2024-2025 school year. She hopes to guide the team to compete at the state level this season, where they can showcase their skills and hard work on a larger stage. Riya is passionate about helping her students realize their full potential in mathematics and problem-solving, fostering an environment where they feel empowered to pursue their interests and excel.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
American Legion Auxiliary Hosts Vendor/Craft Fair in Lake Hiawatha
Next article
Pennacchio: Republicans Warned Budget Gap Would Cause Funding Issues
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »