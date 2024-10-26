Local Student, Riya Jain, Earns Girl Scout Gold Award for Championing STEM Education and Leadership

PARSIPPANY — Riya Jain, a dedicated student leader at the Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering in Morris County and a resident of Parsippany has achieved the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award for her outstanding initiative in reviving the MathCounts Club at Brooklawn Middle School. Through this project, she not only aimed to promote gender diversity in STEM education but also took on the crucial role of becoming a mentor to a flourishing community of future leaders in her school. Riya’s commitment to empowering her peers exemplifies the spirit of leadership that is central to both the Girl Scouts and the STEM fields.

Riya’s passion for mathematics began early in her educational journey. She first represented her middle school in MathCounts, where she developed her skills in mathematical problem-solving and teamwork. However, upon entering high school, Riya noticed a stark gender gap in her math classes, where she often found herself among a significantly smaller number of female classmates. This observation ignited a powerful mission within her—to not only excel in mathematics but also to inspire other girls to pursue their interests in STEM. Recognizing the importance of representation and support, Riya sought to create an inclusive environment where girls could thrive in mathematics.

When the MathCounts Club at Brooklawn Middle School was discontinued during the 2021-22 school year, Riya refused to let this setback diminish her goals. Instead, she demonstrated exceptional leadership skills by navigating the requirements to restart the club. She proactively reached out to the school principal and collaborated closely with Ms. Summa, a passionate math teacher at Brooklawn who shares her commitment to helping students excel in STEM. Together, they laid the groundwork for a revitalized MathCounts Club, dedicated to encouraging all students, especially girls, to explore their mathematical abilities.

The revitalized MathCounts Club, with Riya serving as a co-coach, quickly grew to over 70 enthusiastic participants, with nearly half of the members being girls—an inspiring achievement that underscores Riya’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in STEM fields. In each meeting, Riya focused on coaching the team in essential skills and techniques needed for the competition, drawing from her own experiences in MathCounts to provide valuable insights. The hard work and dedication of Riya and her team culminated in an impressive 5th-place finish in their last two competitions, showcasing not only her leadership and mentorship but also the renewed energy and enthusiasm of the club members.

As a result of her unwavering dedication to STEM education, leadership, and community service, Riya has now earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouting. This prestigious award is not only a recognition of her hard work and commitment but also a reflection of her desire to give back to the community. She is particularly focused on ensuring that all students, especially girls, have equal opportunities to explore the wonders of STEM, thereby paving the way for future generations of female leaders in the field.

Looking ahead, Riya is excited to continue running the MathCounts Club during the 2024-2025 school year. She hopes to guide the team to compete at the state level this season, where they can showcase their skills and hard work on a larger stage. Riya is passionate about helping her students realize their full potential in mathematics and problem-solving, fostering an environment where they feel empowered to pursue their interests and excel.