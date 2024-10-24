Friday, October 25, 2024
Parsippany High School's Key Club to Host Annual Halloween Event

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Roaring Through the Halls: A Jurassic Surprise Awaits PHS Halloween Revelers

PARSIPPANY — The Key Club of Parsippany High School is set to bring the Halloween spirit to life with its annual Halloween at The High event on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event, hosted at Parsippany High School, invites the community to enjoy a festive evening filled with spooky fun and activities.

The Halloween celebration has become a beloved tradition in Parsippany, drawing families and children for a night of excitement. This year’s event promises a variety of engaging activities, including Trick-or-Treating, a Haunted Alley, Children’s Crafts, Games, and more. The event is organized by Key Club members, who prepare all of the activities and decorations to ensure a memorable experience for attendees.

“Every year, this is one of our most popular events,” said a representative from the Key Club. “We’re excited to see the community come together and enjoy a night filled with Halloween fun. Everything is planned and prepared by our members, and we love making it special for the kids.”

The event is free and open to the public, making it an excellent opportunity for families to join in on the Halloween festivities in a safe and welcoming environment. For more information, contact Nicholas Rice, Key Club Editor, at narice26@pthsd.net.

The Parsippany High School Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
