Morris County Vocational School District Art Exhibition at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

MORRIS COUNTY – The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is hosting the grand opening of its new art gallery, designed to foster community relationships by creating a space for cultural exchange, dialogue, and collaboration among diverse members of the community.

The public is invited to an evening of art, culture, and community as Lakeland Hills YMCA unveils its inaugural exhibition featuring works from the design students of the Morris County Vocational School District on Wednesday, October 16, at 6:00 p.m. The YMCA is located at 100 Fanny Road in Mountain Lakes, at the intersection of Mountain Lakes, Parsippany, and Boonton. RSVPs are welcome by emailing Kelly Horvath at kellyh@lhymca.com or calling 973-507-7016.

This is an opportunity to meet the young design artists of Morris County Vocational-Technical High School located in Denville. In June, many of these artists painted a mural on an outdoor storage container used by the Y’s Summer Camp, transforming it into a colorful and eye-catching display.

Alejandro Martinez, Lakeland Hills’ President and CEO, stated, “If you are wondering about the purpose of an art gallery in a nonprofit organization and health and wellness facility, I’m happy to explain. It provides a space for community members to engage with visual arts, enriches the cultural landscape, and fosters a greater art appreciation. This will lead to increased community involvement and support for our mission.”

Martinez continued, “Our art gallery will host educational programs, workshops, and lectures, enhancing the educational offerings for our entire community. We will support local artists, organizations, and other nonprofits. These programs will cater to all age groups and provide learning opportunities in art history, appreciation, and creation. The only limit is one’s imagination!”

Lakeland Hills YMCA will rotate its art exhibitions quarterly and ask the community to nominate future works. Upcoming installations include area schools, senior art, art councils, organizations, art therapy students, and more. The gallery is not limited to specific types or methods.

Just as the artists and their families are invited to the grand opening on Wednesday, October 16, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., so is the public. Refreshments will be served.

Rosemary Linder Day, the YMCA’s Vice President of Marketing and Membership, remarked, “We are creating a welcoming environment and a gathering place for the community. It demonstrates a commitment to cultural and artistic values. Art is a powerful medium for raising awareness about social issues, highlighting important causes, and encouraging dialogue and action within the community.”

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Our programs and services are designed to promote overall well-being and support individuals and families in achieving their fullest potential. No one serves the community as powerfully as the Y does every day.