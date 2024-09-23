Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Community Says Goodbye to Cerbo’s Lumber After 76 Years of Service

By Frank L. Cahill
Cerbo’s Lumber & Hardware Closes After 76 Years, Marking the End of a Local Legacy

PARSIPPANY — Cerbo’s Lumber & Hardware, a family-owned business that served the Parsippany community for 76 years, closed its doors in September. Established in 1948 by Salvatore Cerbo, an Italian immigrant and World War I veteran, the company became an essential part of the town’s growth. Over three generations, Cerbo provided building materials that contributed to numerous projects across Parsippany, from homes to larger community developments.

Frank Cahill, publisher of Parsippany Focus and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, has long been a supporter of local businesses, including Cerbo’s Lumber & Hardware. In the wake of the business’s closure after 76 years of service to the community, Cahill has praised the significant impact Cerbo’s had on the growth of Parsippany.

Cathy Cerbo said “It’s bittersweet. We’ve been a part of this community for so long, but the time was right to make this change.”

Parsippany Police Officers Remo D’Alessandro and Andy Van Orden, both long-time supporters of Cathy Cerbo, paid a visit to Cerbo’s Lumber & Hardware on the emotional day it closed its doors after 76 years of operation. The officers, reflecting the deep community ties Cerbo’s had established, offered their support and acknowledged the significant role the business played in building Parsippany.

Throughout its operation, Cerbo’s Lumber remained competitive despite the rise of major chain stores like Home Depot, thanks to its commitment to personalized service and strong community ties. The business catered to everyone from homeowners to contractors, offering a wide array of products, including lumber, paint, windows, and seasonal supplies. The company was also a staunch supporter of local initiatives, including Eagle Scout projects and vocational education at the Morris County School of Technology.

Although Cerbo’s Lumber closed, the family’s other business, Cerbo’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, continues to thrive and remains the oldest business in Parsippany, having been operational for 112 years. The property where Cerbo’s Lumber stood has been sold to a local developer, with plans for the site yet to be announced

